Director Guy Ritchie is known for making “alternately giggly and pompous nihilistic bro-heist-crime nonsense.” (author unknown)
His films include “Lock, and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch,” and both “Sherlock Holmes” films. His film, “The Covenant,” is an attempt at making a serious film containing both gravitas and glory.
U.S. Army Special Ops Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) is having a tough time locating and destroying IED factories and munitions storage. While out on recon, his unit gets ambushed and several of his troops and his translator are killed.
Kinley and his new translator, Ahmed (Dar Salim) rub each other the wrong way from the get-go, but they make it work. Ahmed refers to himself as an “interpreter,” which sums up his uncanny ability to intuit the finer nuances of each person he questions. We find out that he signed up to translate in order to get himself and his family visas to the United States. Later, we find out that he has also worked in the Taliban and as a drug dealer. But his allegiances have changed. The Taliban killed his brother.
Out on their next patrol, they are again ambushed and everybody is killed except Kinley and Ahmed. Kinley has not only been shot twice, but was head-butted with a rifle leaving him mostly unconscious. Ahmed spends a good part of the film in grueling scenes dragging, lifting and pushing Kinley across high mountain passes and off the main roads to bring him back to base. All the while he tends him, pushing food, water and drugs for his pain. They become the number 1 and 2 “‘most wanted” by the Taliban.
Kinley is shipped back to the U.S. to recover. But he is guilt-ridden by the fact that he did not get visas for Ahmed and his family. (Thousands of Afghan translators were left to fend for themselves after the war, despite the U.S. promise to get them all visas. And many of those thousands were executed and their families killed.)
Kinley spends sleepless nights and days screaming on the phone trying to get help for Ahmed. Finally, with his wife’s consent, he mortgages their house to raise money for a private action of his own using mercenaries. It is a matter of honor to keep his promise to Ahmed.
The final action is an edge-of-your-seat-nail-biter.
A note on Ritchie’s credit above the title. It’s known in the biz as a “vanity credit.” Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese don’t even use that credit. Ritchie may have been married at one time to Madonna, but this vanity is a little too much.
Genevieve Cooney is a lifelong cinephile who holds film degrees from UT and a Masters of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute’s Conservatory Program. She worked in the film industry as a script reader, a story editor and then vice president of development for an international film company.
