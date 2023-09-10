“Oppenheimer” is a biographical thriller primarily about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known in some circles as the father of America’s atomic bomb. It’s based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Christopher Nolan both wrote the screenplay and directed, a film that’s had as much advance as the final two films in the “Twilight” series. It set a record for gross receipts opening weekend, opening simultaneously with Warner Bros. “Barbie,” evoking some sales hack to dub them “barbenheimer” and suggesting people might want to see them as a double feature. Yeah, since they both come in at nearly three hours that would be the equivalent of sitting through a German opera.