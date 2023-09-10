You know, more than once, someone asks me what I’m watching when there’s not much playing at the local cinema. And while I’d like for everyone to think I occasionally soak up French filmmakers like Truffaut or Rappeneau, my taste in film is pretty eclectic, bordering on the mundane.
In the past two weeks I’ve watched “Elizabethtown,” a German film about Field Marshal Rommel, the Renee Zellweger Judy Garland biopic, “Men Who Stare at Goats,” “Serendipity” and “Hostiles,” among others.
The only two I hadn’t seen were “Goats” and the Rommel film. “Goats” has no redeeming value other than it was an excuse for George Clooney and Jeff Bridges to get together with others of their ilk and make something stupid. And while they roped in poor Ewan McGregor, I’m fairly confident he had no idea what filming would entail. Kevin Spacey did. (This was 2009, pre-troubles for Spacey.)
The Rommel film was listed as a 2012 TV movie that I’m pretty sure was made for German screens. The English subtitles are terrible but legible. It has a good cast, some recognizable. It’s a pretty straightforward account of what happened during Rommel’s final seven months. The entire German army knew the Allies were planning an invasion, they just didn’t know where or when.
Field Marshal Rommel was then in favor with the Fuhrer, who put him in charge of defending the entire western front. But Hitler would promise reinforcements and then take them away. Everything depended on who got to him last. And then there was Stauffenberg’s plan to assassinate the Fuhrer. Rommel got swiped with that brush. WWII buffs will appreciate this German-made look at the history. I believe it’s streaming on Prime.
“Elizabethtown” and “Serendipity” are romantic comedies, the first with Kirsten Dunst and Orlando Bloom, the latter with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale before she gave up clothes to wear black neoprene for the “Underworld” films.
I’ve just had a yen to watch “Judy,” the 2019 biographical drama film based on the life of Judy Garland. It’s an adaptation of the Olivier- and Tony-nominated West End and Broadway play “End of the Rainbow” by Peter Quilter. Rene Zellweger’s stellar performance won her an Oscar for Best Actress, as well as a Golden Globe, BAFTA (the British Oscar), SAG award et al.
It’s about Garland’s final year, when she located her stage career to London. She was fleeing bad press in the U.S., was broke and erratic. The Brits loved her.
I also watched “Hostiles” again. It’s a beautifully-rendered
