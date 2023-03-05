Your Place or Mine,” the latest romcom streaming on Netflix should be better. It has Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, and I’ve never seen a Witherspoon film Reese couldn’t salvage. But it suffers from a bad case of the “too cutes.” And that is the fault of screenwriter Aline Brosch McKenna, also in her directing debut.
It opens on a raucous poker party, with people leaving and Reese’s Debbie and Kutcher’s Peter settling in for a romantic night in her house. Cut to 20 years later, she remained in L.A., is an accountant and has a son she dotes on from a prior marriage.
Peter is a successful business consultant in New York whose love life is as sterile as his business practice. He lives in a large apartment that looks like a fashion shoot. The refrigerator is empty and the books are arranged by color. But they have remained good friends who talk on the phone at least once a day.
Debbie’s excited because she’s leaving for a week in New York to take an advanced accounting program and spend the week with Peter. But the aspiring actress who’s supposed to stay with her son, Jack, took a gig in Vancouver and has backed out. Peter comes to the rescue, volunteering to fly out and play daddy.
Debbie is stunned by the bare surfaces of Peter’s life, and welcomes the conversation ex-girlfriend Minka provides. Minka, played by Zoe Chao, is a welcome bit of energy in the film, who catches Debbie up on Peter’s life — or the lack thereof. She even pulls a manuscript from under his bed that is a novel he wrote but won’t show to anyone. And Debbie doesn’t understand why, when he was younger all he wanted to be was a writer.
Debbie stays up one night reading it and tells Minka it’s good, she needs to give it to an editor. And what ho, there is one sitting at the bar in Minka’s favorite club. It’s inhabiting actor Jesse Williams body, the very one that played Dr. Jackson Avery on “Grey’s Anatomy.” My how convenient this all is.
Meanwhile, Peter, who has upped his ‘cool’ factor with Jack a thousand percent by renting a Porsche and driving it all over L.A. with the top down, realizes that Debbie is a bit of an over-protective mom. Jack has no friends and he really wanted to try out for the hockey team, but he didn’t make it. So Peter gets him a second shot.
In New York, Debbie has discovered a large envelope in which Peter has saved everything from her, of her: photos, letters, a poker chip from their first night. Is he? Yes. Is she? Yes...and this film ends just as you guessed at the beginning.
When I think about this film, the two characters I remember are Debbie’s friend, played by comedian Tig Notaro; and Zen, her neighbor, who hires someone to groom his yard, but he works from dawn till dark in her’s, played by that jokester himself, Steve Zahn.
Witherspoon had to work for an energy level in this. Everything is so much by the numbers. Kutcher wouldn’t have noticed. See you at the movies.
Genevieve Cooney is a lifelong cinephile who holds film degrees from UT and a Masters of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute’s Conservatory Program. She went on to work in the film industry as a script reader, a story editor and then vice president of development for an international film company.
