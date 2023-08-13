To say Pam Hunt of Deport makes doll clothes is like saying Michelangelo was a painter. Her doll clothes are sold mostly to adult collectors rather than for children to play with. Older children treasure them too, though.

In addition to doll clothes, being grandmother to two little boys, Grady James Hunt and Alex Hunt now, she has new sewing challenges. Pam makes adorable shirts with Texas Rangers logos and cute little dinosaurs, overalls and all sorts of little boy clothes.

Nichols is a contributor to The Paris News.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.