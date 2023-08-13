To say Pam Hunt of Deport makes doll clothes is like saying Michelangelo was a painter. Her doll clothes are sold mostly to adult collectors rather than for children to play with. Older children treasure them too, though.
In addition to doll clothes, being grandmother to two little boys, Grady James Hunt and Alex Hunt now, she has new sewing challenges. Pam makes adorable shirts with Texas Rangers logos and cute little dinosaurs, overalls and all sorts of little boy clothes.
Pam is the daughter of one of Prairiland ISDs early superintendents, Grady Wright, and his wife Katherine. Their former house is just a few yards down the road from Pam’s, occupied by her son, daughter-in-law, Jessica and little Grady.
For now her stepson, Robert Hunt and his wife, Trisha and toddler Alex live upstairs in the big log house Pam’s husband built. Not far down the road is the house where her brother Kyle Wright and his wife Lisa live.
Pam’s husband Ken died of cancer at a young age in 1991.
She still has a beautiful length of ruffle she never used to create an outfit.
“It's too special to me, I worked on it as I sat by him in the hospital before his passing” she said.
After teaching for six years at Deport Elementary and 38 years at Paris Junior College she retired, that’s when doll clothes became her new challenge.
Her mother taught her to sew starting at age 9, and she sewed for herself most of her life.
To teach at PJC she created beautifully lined suits with bound buttonholes and intricate details.
“I couldn’t afford expensive clothes, I had to make my own,” she said.
So, she made most of her own clothes for years.
Her homemaking teacher, Georgia Watson, was astounded when, as a high school freshman, Pam created her first bound buttonholes which are incredibly hard to do. For the rest of her life, whenever she was around Watson, the woman would tell everyone, "Did you know Pam can do bound buttonholes.”
After retirement she began creating doll clothes. She made an entire Barbie wardrobe for a brother’s stepdaughter. It included a mink coat, wedding dress and hand-strung pearls, and dresses and slacks.
She said she loves haunting garage sales for fabrics and bits and pieces to use in her hobby. It helps with expenses because many of the thin fabrics necessary are expensive to purchase.
She bought her first American Girl doll in 1997. The American Girl clothes she creates contain so much detail. A perfectionist, Pam makes every pleat, every ruffle, each tiny button or inset perfectly proportioned. She’s currently working on a Victorian high necked dress with Leg ‘O Mutton sleeves that are very difficult to do, she said..
Another thing that makes her clothing special is she uses appropriately sized print fabrics, and thin fabrics that hang and drape without the bulkiness that many doll clothes have.
She does clothes for “Ruby Red Fashion Friends” dolls and the new line they have, “Siblies” which are little sisters.
Her Etsy site is called “Stitching Up Dreams.” She sells on Facebook occasionally.
People love the perfection of the sets of clothing or individual outfits, she said.
She has been a pattern tester for years. A company called Pixie Faire sends patterns to several people. The testers make clothes from the patterns and write a critique on the patterns, noting whether the are easy or hard, if they they line up or fit properly. In return the testers get to keep the patterns. Patterns are expensive, so that’s a benefit.
She often is asked to do wardrobes for a brand of doll that doesn’t fit normal patterns. This requires modifying everything to create a perfect fit and is difficult, she said.
She uses box backgrounds to photograph the clothes fitted on the doll models. She has old fashioned ones, mirrored ones where the front and back of an outfit can be seen, backgrounds with rooms and scenes and plain white.
Examples are two dolls dressed in summer clothes which are about six inches tall. One wears a flowered crop top with pink lace and pink lace trimmed shorts, while the other has on a summer dress with a checkered skirt and ruffled hem. Trimmed in tiny bobbles, the set includes another summer top, capris and even tiny athletic shoes to complete the look.
Pam seldom sells the dolls, keeping them as models.
The Ruby Red dolls include dresses with white eyelet underskirts, handmade hats where she reduced the size of silk flowers to trim the brims and so much more. She’s hand stitched boots, shoes and sandals .
Originally she used an old treadle machine, but now has an electronic sewing machine. Still, the most delicate work she does by hand. Slender silver needles gather miniature pin tucks or pleats.
In spite of a busy life with family and the joy she finds in being a grandparent, Pam still retreats to her sewing room to work on her creations that turn doll clothes into art.
