Larry Young has long had a love of automobiles, so it is only natural that he loves to show them off. He was introduced to vehicles at a young age and as he matured his love of autos only got stronger.
“My grandpa on my mom’s side was the Chicota school bus mechanic. I was raised next door to him,” Young recalled. “My dad ran a sawmill with all kinds of trucks and they were always working on stuff.
“I was all the time helping in the shop, learning things,” he said.
“I bought my first car when I was 15 and I have been working on them ever since,” he said.
That first car was a 1962 Chevy Biscayne 4 door, 6 cylinder with 3 speed on column that he bought from his grandpa for $300.
“It was in decent shape when I bought it,” he said.
Since the days of tooling around in his three on the tree Chevy, Long’s car collection has grown.
One in his collection was a big winner at the Dallas Autorama in February.
His customized-to-his-taste 1941 Willys coupe took home three first place plaques at the big show in Dallas that had competitors from around the country.
“I have won a lot of trophies in over 25 years of showing cars, but I was surprised when my 1941 Willys won so much,” he said, adding that he wasn’t even going to go to the Dallas show, but his friend, Pete Farmer, talked him into going.
The car that was rebuilt to Young’s plans, with its black-painted sides topped with painted prowler orange flames, won first in street rod.
It also took first in best motor and color design, he said.
He had the wheels custom made. He had the motor built to his specifications and added a wheelie bar.
“I built the exhaust myself and did a bunch of stuff,” he said. “I made it mine. I personalized it.”
While the Willys is the current standout, it is not the only star in Young’s galaxy of vehicles.
He has a ’27 Zipper roadster, a ’67 Chevy SS, a beyond sporty GTM Supercar and a ’69 Z28 that is a work in progress.
That Camero was a favorite of his wife, Staci, before he started customizing it.
“She worked on cars, too,” Young said of his wife.
“Oh goodness, I love cars. I love the horsepower,” she said. “When it comes to cars, give me the keys and get out of the way.”
The couple’s two grandsons, who work with Young at his business, Sly Woodworks in Blossom, also have a love of cars.
Each one, Parker May, 22, and Canyon May, 20, has a special ride that they wanted and their granddad found for them.
“We told him what we wanted and he went and picked them up,” Canyon said.
“I found them on the internet; they were in Dallas,” he said of Parker’s 2005 Pontiac GTO and Canyon’s 2013 Mustang 5.0.
While he enjoys working with cars, he doesn’t put them first in his life, he said.
“I am also a minister, and I give my time to God, my family, my business and then my cars,” Young said.
But he will keep on entering car shows.
“I do love doing it,” he said. “I like to see the kids having their pictures taken in the Willys.”
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
