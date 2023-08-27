"So, when do you want to go hunt?”
I glanced outside at the plants in my backyard that looked as if they’d been baked in an oven for about a week. The elephant ears reminded me of potato chips and the dry grass seemed to smoke in the blistering sun.
“Not on opening day.”
“That’s because you won’t sit down and be still like the rest of us.”
“That’s part of it, but it’s the temperature of the sun outside right now, and if we don’t get some rain or a hurricane, it’ll make me hot and bothered and I’ll be cross.”
Wrong Willie was right. While most of the Hunting Club membership and other dove hunters preferred to sit on folding chairs in the shade, I have to be up and moving.
“I can’t hit when I sit in a chair.” I sighed. “My Uncle Mack was deadly in a lawn chair. He always said I’d make a good retriever if I had a tail.”
Ice tinkled in Willie’s drink on the other end of our phone conversation.
“Well, I don’t like to be with a bunch of hunters I don’t know, anyhow. And the way you wander around and shoot, I’d rather it be just our guys.”
“That’s because it was a stranger who shot you once, not me.”
“You’re right. That guy knew I was across the field and still tracked that bird flying only about four feet above the ground, but he wasn’t the only one who shot me.”
We chuckled. Patrick, who passed a decade ago, dusted every one of us at one time or another. That’s why we only took him fishing in his later years.
“So you want to go the second weekend? Beeson says there might be an opening then.”
I shook my head, even though Willie couldn’t see me.
“Nope. I don’t want to do anything on weekends anymore. I won’t even go to the store on Saturdays. Too many people and the home improvement stores are full of amateurs who’re full of questions and in the way.”
“You’re spoiled because we’re retired.”
“Dang right. Tell Beeson I’d rather wait until the middle of the week in late September. That way a few cold fronts might push some of those northern birds down.”
“You know some people say that’s a myth.”
“I’ve heard that, but it’s true as far as I’m concerned. Opening weekend is usually local birds, and once they’re shot out, they’re few and far between.”
I paused, remembering only twenty years ago when I could leave my house on opening day and drive ten minutes to a field where my late brother-in-law raised crops. We’d start shooting at legal light, and I could be limited out in time to go home, shower, and get to work by 8:30 a.m.
Now all those fields are covered in concrete and houses, and the folks I used to know who farmed or had pastures full of sunflowers had moved or gotten out of the business. There was a time I hunted on our family land, but as the years passed, those locations have dried up.
“Wait, I just remembered. We need to schedule around an appointment I made with an electrician up at the cabin.”
“I don’t get it.”
“The lights shorted out in the shop, and the electrician I use is like us.”
“Crazy, weird, or maybe certifiable?”
“No, he’s a hunter. We have to make sure he’s not out with a shotgun when I need him.”
“Is this the same guy who couldn’t come out last year in November because he was in deer camp?”
“That’s the guy.”
“I like him already. Would he like to hunt with us?”
“Haven’t asked him.” I had an idea. “Though if he did, maybe he’d trade a hunt for some work.”
“Ah, the barter system. It still works.”
“You bet. With the price of shotgun shells, I could pay him with a case of 7 1/2s.”
“Too expensive.”
“Have you priced electrical work these days?”
“Let’s get back to planning the hunt.” Willie crunched ice for a minute. “Is Constable Rick in?”
“Of course. He’ll hunt anything that runs or flies from him.”
“I’ll make reservations at the motel.”
“Didn’t you have trouble there last year?”
“I did.” He sighed. “Made the reservations and when I called the week before just to be sure, the lady said we didn’t have them. Then I gave her a confirmation number she had us down for the wrong dates.”
“She needs a real paper calendar.”
“Nobody uses those anymore.”
“I do. I’ve been using the same kind for the past thirty years, but they’ve quit making them.” I glanced at the calendar on my phone and saw our hunt was already scheduled. “Now I have to go find a different one, and I hate change.”
“Like having to plan a dove hunt around other people?”
“It was a lot easier when we were younger.” I smiled at a memory. “It was better when you just rolled up in the truck and said let’s go, and we’d take off.”
“We’re like the rest of the world now, just guys trying to plan a hunt.”
“It’s too complicated. I think I’ll hang up now.”
“We’re still going, right?” Willie’s voice was full of concern. “I need to get out of the house.”
“If you pull a plan together.”
“Why me?”
“Because I don’t like the hassle, and besides, you sound motivated.”
“I am.” Willie chuckled. “I think we all need to go burn some powder.”
“I have you down on my calendar.”
“Shut up,” he said, and hung up.
