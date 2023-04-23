Although the robin is considered a harbinger of spring, the warmer weather brings another bird to the Northeast Texas area: the Eastern bluebird. The Red River chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists (RRTMN) have begun their annual data collection and reports of bluebird boxes in Lamar County.
Known for its distinctive blue color and reddish-orange breast, the Eastern bluebird has long been associated as a symbol of happiness, joy and hope. Some believe its arrival indicates that good news will arrive shortly, while Native American tribes associated the bluebird with prosperity and fertility. Others think that the bluebird acts as a spiritual connection between the living and their loved ones who have died.
Whatever the connection, the sighting of a bluebird in spring is always a delight.
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Eastern bluebirds range across eastern North America and as far south as Nicaragua.
They eat mostly insects, wild fruit and berries, but have been observed eating larger prey such as shrews, snakes, lizards and tree frogs. Bluebirds prefer open country with patchy vegetation and large trees. They often perch on power lines or on fences, assuming an alert, vertical posture.
The bluebird nest boxes in the area were established a few years prior to the formation of the RRTMN chapter, but the group took on the care, maintenance, data collection and reporting of the boxes soon after the chapter was formed in 2005.
The RRTMN currently maintains 43 boxes at Pat Mayse Lake, 14 at Daingerfield State Park, 34 at Cooper Lake and 10 at Langford Lake near Clarksville. The teams get together to clean boxes well before nesting season begins, and from March through July, check boxes weekly to report whether nests have been constructed.
Chickadees sometimes occupy the nest boxes, but the bluebird nests are distinctive in that their nests contain straw, while chickadee nests typically contain mosses. The RRTMN nest watch teams check each box for the little blue eggs and fledglings and log data into the Cornell Lab database.
The 2021 freeze resulted in only a few sightings of nests and eggs, and the 2022 sightings were also sparse, but the teams are reporting that bluebirds are once again active in Lamar County. At Pat Mayse Lake, 15 boxes are located at Sanders Cove, 17 at Pat Mayse East/Dam, and 11 at Pat Mayse West. There are three teams that check boxes weekly at each area, and all the teams are reporting sightings of the bright blue eggs in at least one box per area. Carl Lucas, the team lead for the Pat Mayse East/Dam nest boxes, recently reported a clutch of five rare pinkish/whitish eggs.
Want to attract bluebirds to your yard?
Well, be aware that certain conditions must be present.
Bluebirds will rarely come to backyard feeders unless one of them contains mealworms.
They prefer open spaces without too many trees that are not too close to other houses.
A specially constructed nest box can attract a breeding pair.
The male bluebird will bring the materials for building the nest, but the female is the one who builds it. Bluebirds lay clutches of 3-7 eggs, but the number of eggs often depends on the age of the bird.
The male incubates the eggs.
Alsobrook is a member of the Red River Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.