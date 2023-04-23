Although the robin is considered a harbinger of spring, the warmer weather brings another bird to the Northeast Texas area: the Eastern bluebird. The Red River chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists (RRTMN) have begun their annual data collection and reports of bluebird boxes in Lamar County.

Known for its distinctive blue color and reddish-orange breast, the Eastern bluebird has long been associated as a symbol of happiness, joy and hope. Some believe its arrival indicates that good news will arrive shortly, while Native American tribes associated the bluebird with prosperity and fertility. Others think that the bluebird acts as a spiritual connection between the living and their loved ones who have died.

Alsobrook is a member of the Red River Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists.

