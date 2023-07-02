Credited by the legal community as being instrumental in cleaning up Lamar County real estate records, and for giving more than legal advice to thousands of clients and acquaintances, the team of A.W. ‘Plug’ Clem and Carolyn Buzbee retired Thursday after 37 years working together.
The two were honored at a reception at Moore Law Firm on Wednesday where Annis Winfield Clem IV, 82, and his legal assistant, Buzbee, undisclosed age, are known around the firm for their pranks and sometimes loud exchanges.
“Sometimes it was a little loud with them shouting back and forth,” fellow attorney James Rodgers said about his 33 years working with them. “But they did a great job, and it was always fun working around them. They are both just great human beings.
“I think Plug is one of the truly great people Lamar County has produced,” Rodgers continued as he credited his colleague for being both a historian and a supporter of the less fortunate.
“Over the years, it seems like I must have met a thousand people who went to high school with Plug. I used to say that he must have gone to the largest high school class in the history of Paris High School. He always went out of his way to help them. In fact, he went out of his way to help everybody.
“The underprivileged couldn't have had a better friend than Plug. He spent countless hours with people and did not charge them for what he did, or charged a really reduced rate,” Rodgers said. “He and Carolyn have just been a tremendous asset to the people of our county.”
Rodgers acknowledged Clem for his knowledge of the real estate title business and of his dedication to clients.
“Plug is humble and can kinda make fun of himself, but the reality is he’s highly educated, extremely competent, has served on several state boards and what we saw here is that he did a lot of good for a lot of people without a lot of fanfare,” Rodgers said. “People would come in, and he would talk to them for several hours. He was not only a legal adviser, but a personal adviser and family adviser who had a remarkable career but could not have done everything without Carolyn there to help him. We are going to miss them both.”
Now retired, fellow attorney Mary Clark echoed Rodgers in acknowledging the pair’s accomplishments.
“These two have worked in tandem for decades to process thousands and thousands of real estate contracts, title opinions and closing papers,” Clark said. “Carolyn could prepare closing papers blindfolded and was the calming force of the pair. I think they have been one of the most successful lawyer/legal assistant teams that Paris has ever had. The state of our Lamar County real property records is in good shape thanks to their efforts.”
During a phone conversation, Buzbee shared about her time at Moore Law Firm as Clem’s legal assistant, and gave some insight into his character. A Honey Grove High School graduate, Buzbee majored in business in college and worked several years in Dallas before coming to work for Hardy Moore in 1978 and later relocating to Bagwell in Red River County with her late husband.
“When Mr. Moore decided he wasn’t going to work as hard any more, his words were: “he gave me to Plug,” Buzbee said. “Neither one of us chose the other, but it worked out, at least for me it did, and I think it did for him, too.”
Referring to herself as Clem’s “work wife,” as she and Toni Clem often claim, Buzbee said jokingly, “We understand Plug, and sympathize with one another.”
When quizzed about some of his office antics, Buzbee said he would often greet clients he had not seen for awhile with, “Well, I haven’t seen you forever; I thought you had died,” to which Buzbee added, “Some people would laugh …. and some didn’t.”
For clients who often wanted work accomplished immediately, Buzbee said, “Plug would tell them, ‘Well you know, we’re pretty busy up here,’ and then when they persisted, he would say, ‘Listen, I am up to my ears in alligators and they’re draining the pond,’ or, if he was really ticked off at them, he would say, ‘I don’t even have time to go to the bathroom.’”
On a professional level, Buzbee credited Clem with being “a very good attorney, intelligent about what he was doing and just a good guy with integrity.”
“I won’t say he was dignified, but then he was, in a way. I mean, he understood and wore a suit and tie to the office and courthouse back in the day when that was important.”
About his long career, Clem said, “Beside my family, it was my life.”
“The practice of law was my life and I dearly loved it,” he said. “I have no hobbies, but for travel, my practice took up all my time, and I found it both challenging and fulfilling. There is nothing better than clearing title for someone trying to buy or build a home, a business or a church. Besides my family, it was my life.”
And about his faithful assistant, Clem said, “Carolyn is smart, personable and intuitive. Had she been brought up in a big city, she would have practiced law and I would have been her legal assistant.”
A 1959 Paris High School graduate, Clem holds a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University, New Orleans, and a law degree from the University of Texas-Austin.
He practiced law in Houston and Tulsa prior to coming to Paris in 1969. When District Judge Henry Braswell was appointed to the bench, he called Clem and asked him to take his practice in Paris. After practicing a few years with Robert McWhirter, he then joined Don McLaughlin in the Stone Title Company venture where he learned the intricacies of land law.
In 1980, Hardy Moore asked him to join his practice, along with Bill Payne, to form Moore, Payne and Clem. James Rodgers and Judy Hodgkiss joined a few years later and the Moore Law Firm was created. Outgrowing an office in the First National Bank building, the firm bought the old Texas Hotel across from the courthouse, hired Richard Hunt to renovate it, and in 1999 occupied the historic facility at 100 N. Main St.
