Credited by the legal community as being instrumental in cleaning up Lamar County real estate records, and for giving more than legal advice to thousands of clients and acquaintances, the team of A.W. ‘Plug’ Clem and Carolyn Buzbee retired Thursday after 37 years working together.

The two were honored at a reception at Moore Law Firm on Wednesday where Annis Winfield Clem IV, 82, and his legal assistant, Buzbee, undisclosed age, are known around the firm for their pranks and sometimes loud exchanges.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

