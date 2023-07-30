When Kendall McAfee was fourteen he was saved and gave his life to Christ. In just a few months he says God called him to the ministry. He preached his first sermon at the Overcomers Church on 7th Street and Campbell in Paris. Even while attending and graduating from Paris High School, he was following his calling.

He began preaching at the Honey Grove Church of God in Christ in Honey Grove at 17.

Nanalee Nichols is a columnist and correspondent for The Paris News.

