When Kendall McAfee was fourteen he was saved and gave his life to Christ. In just a few months he says God called him to the ministry. He preached his first sermon at the Overcomers Church on 7th Street and Campbell in Paris. Even while attending and graduating from Paris High School, he was following his calling.
He began preaching at the Honey Grove Church of God in Christ in Honey Grove at 17.
“The congregation couldn’t pay me a salary, but they fed me mighty good and took up an offering for me,” he said.
He met and married his first wife when they were both 19. The couple soon had three children, Kendall Jr., London and Micaiah.
Pastor McAfee says he loves Paris so much he wanted to name their daughter Paris but his wife hated it. When he suggested London she agreed.
He was very busy with his job, ministering to parishioners, and his wife was busy raising the youngsters.
They were contented, he thought, until one day he returned home to find all her things gone. He’s said he didn’t comprehend the loss at the time.
“She told me she didn’t want to be a pastor’s wife anymore, or even a Christian,” McAfee said. “She wanted to live her life.”
Thus began the true bonding of Kendall McAfee and his children, he said.
“They became my partners, we made condolence calls, revivals, all church services as a team,” he said, noting how proud he was of his children.
They were ages 10, 9 and 7. His parents and beloved grandmother, who was over 90 provided a support network. Grandmother kept the trio after school until he could pick them up or his mom or stepdad could when they got off work.
“I come from a broken home and I promised I would take care of my kids. I love my babies,” he said.
His children are 15, 13 and 12 now.
McAfee has a love and gift for singing, he said. His son, Kendall Jr. plays the organ, his daughter plays drums and youngest son helps with sound, although McAffee chuckled and said the youngest is often “director of sleeping.”
After several years of “making it work” a change began in the close knit family’s life.
McAfee was working at the After School Program at Paris Boys & Girls Club.
The girls basketball coach at the club, Kastashia Mitchell, got mad at him because London was a super good player. Practice was Wednesday nights and he wouldn’t allow her to miss church to practice. They wanted London so much they changed practice to Tuesdays.
With the help of a little matchmaking Kendall and Kastashia began going out to eat and enjoyed one another’s company.
It was with a group at the Dallas Arboretum, as they walked down a path, that he admitted he had feelings for her and she acknowledged she felt the same.
They married Feb. 28, 2022. His children adore her.
“She keeps them out of trouble” he said as he laughed. “She reminds me, they’re just kids.”
Kastashia is the director of operations at the Boys & Girls Club, second in command. Because of the conflict of interest he can’t work there anymore but he has plenty to do.
He has a 9 a.m. service at Outpour Church of God in Christ, located at 1155 13th St. NW in Paris, then goes to his other church in Hugo. The Paris church is new but growing steadily, he said
There are Wednesday services and many other activities as well.
McAfee and his family are united in doing their best to serve God in the communities he pastors.
He even is happy to say his children’s biological mom is doing better now.
They lost their adored grandmother in May of this year. He almost tears up talking about her final days.
“She loved moon pies, so I’d get her a case of them,” he said. “She was like a child about her cookies at the end”.
Life has thrown some tough curves to him. Raising children that young and spending as much time as possible with them was a huge undertaking.
“I kept my faith in the Lord through the hard times, and he never failed me” he said, his belief and joy shining through as he speaks.
Nanalee Nichols is a columnist and correspondent for The Paris News.
