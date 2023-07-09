The wind blows through the old, old trees and sighs softly around some rotting lumber and roof remnants. The granite marker that designated the historic building for what it was has been moved to the McKenzie Cemetery. This is the fate of what was probably the first institute of higher learning in the state of Texas.

According to Dr. John D. Osborn, who wrote a detailed account on the history of the institution, McKenzie College, located a short distance from Clarksville, is a classic example of higher education in 19th century America. It was a private school, it developed around a great educator and, like many others, it did not outlast its founder. And yet it was considered the most prosperous and vigorous institution in the southwest, if not west of the Mississippi River for a number of years.

