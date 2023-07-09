The wind blows through the old, old trees and sighs softly around some rotting lumber and roof remnants. The granite marker that designated the historic building for what it was has been moved to the McKenzie Cemetery. This is the fate of what was probably the first institute of higher learning in the state of Texas.
According to Dr. John D. Osborn, who wrote a detailed account on the history of the institution, McKenzie College, located a short distance from Clarksville, is a classic example of higher education in 19th century America. It was a private school, it developed around a great educator and, like many others, it did not outlast its founder. And yet it was considered the most prosperous and vigorous institution in the southwest, if not west of the Mississippi River for a number of years.
John Witherspoon Pettigrew McKenzie was born in North Carolina in 1804. He was educated, became principal of Georgia’s Gainesville Academy then was head of his own school in Columbia, Tennessee.
In 1836, he entered the Methodist ministry. Eventually he was assigned to Texas and rode a circuit forty miles wide and 150 miles long on the Texas side of the Red River.
The rigors of circuit riding took a toll, so he instead purchased 421 acres three miles from Clarksville. There he would establish his school and expand it, devoting his life and love of education to it.
The first year, he taught only 16 students in his own home. As the school grew, he built a log cabin with a long split log for a common writing desk. Students sat lined up before a long slit in the wall for light.
Soon the school outgrew that. It was torn down and a building twice as big was constructed and candles helped provide light.
As the school continued to grow, shed rooms were added and then cottage dormitories for the male boarding students.
Unusual for the time, in 1845 a “female department” and collegiate department expanded the campus even more.
Within a few years 63 students were attending. Students began to be turned away for lack of room, so four large new structures were built in 1853 at the astounding sum of $30,000.
One building housed a chapel, president’s office, auditorium, library, classrooms, laboratory, the school’s newspapers (one for boys, another for girls) and debating society.
The McKenzies’ home housed the females, two other buildings were the boys’ dorms. Later a girls’ dorm and new house were built.
It’s hard to imagine so much activity, so many buildings and classrooms at the long abandoned site now. But with a little imagination, one can hear the laughter of young people and the stern voice of McKenzie, known as “Old Master” echoing through the trees of the lovely campus.
Discipline was strict and McKenzie would use a birch rod to administer punishment. It was a very religious environment, Sundays were devoted entirely to worship.
The girls loved sneaking into the kitchen for snacks at night, or making candy in their fireplaces, both forbidden by school rules. Another favorite was to play at staging mock weddings since marriage was virtually every young woman’s goal at that time. If Mrs. McKenzie was heard approaching the girls scrambled to hide.
The boys played pranks, shirked their homework and sometimes fought. The punishment for fighting was for the combatants to kiss one another. The humiliation definitely worked.
All was not study and discipline as any snowfall elicited a delay in classes while snowball fights were held with Old Master participating.
The debates were spirited and holidays celebrated with special treats.
There were, at its peak, nine professors and tutors and 405 students. In 1860 the place became affiliated officially with the Methodist denomination. McKenzie Methodist Church in Clarksville, still active, is named after the family.
One thing the school could claim, no student was turned away for lack of funds. The McKenzies were generous in that way, even taking in orphans, raising and educating them.
But the political climate was changing. The Civil War was looming. In 1860-1861, the enrollment dropped to only 150 and by graduation only 50 were left, most of the rest going off to fight in the bloody conflict.
The college struggled onward, but the war spelled its doom. Parents were unable to pay the tuition fees, the McKenzies were getting older. The school began to be in debt as tuition went unpaid and, in 1867, the last session was held.
In 1874 the family home was lost to fire but a number of ledgers, books and other historic items were rescued.
Less tangible, but creating a certain immortality, the Texas legislature transferred the old college’s right to grant degrees to Southwestern University in Georgetown, where it is still used.
As years went by, the boys’ dorm with its countless carved initials on the timbers, along with other buildings were torn down. The last building to vanish was the McKenzies family home.
Southern Methodist University houses some of the artifacts such as a brass microscope and a number of documents. The family retains many books and records. Online articles also help preserve what are now only memories, but memories of a school that brought quality education to this area of Texas.
McKenzie College produced many well educated young men and women. It is fitting that this early school has not faded into oblivion.
