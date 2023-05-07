Artist Joanne Meeks may not carry government certification as an Eastern Band Cherokee, but the Arkansas native is Cherokee through and through.
“What matters is that your heart is Cherokee, that you think like a native and that you are connected with the land and the earth around you,” Meeks said from the Valley of Caddo Museum and Cultural Center in Paris where her art is on display as part of an ongoing series of art and crafts that are representative of the Indian nations forced westward on the Trail of Tears by the United States government in the mid 1800s,
Adopted by a loving Arkansas couple as a baby, Meeks had no idea about her heritage until later in life when adoption records in Arkansas were unsealed.
“When I was old enough as a youth, my parents told me I was adopted, but that they knew very little about my natural parents because adoption records were sealed,” Meeks said. “It was a non-issue for me then because I knew I had the parents God intended for me to have when I was a year old.”
Newspaper records indicate Aug. 1, 2017, was the first day that Arkansas adoptees age 21 and older were allowed to obtain their birth records under an act by the 2017 legislative session,
“When I began getting more and more information about my native heritage from both sides of my natural parents, I started walking a native path and connecting with native people and learning so much about the culture,” Meeks said. “And, for the first time, I began understanding some of the injustices and learned some of the things that really happened with the founding of our nation.”
Meeks said she has learned that some of her ancestors were among the first people that came into Arkansas and points west before the Trail of Tears and that some of her other ancestors were of the Eastern Band Cherokee tribe, many who hid in the mountains of the Carolinas and did not go on the trail.
Because of incomplete records, Meeks is unable to obtain official government certification as a Cherokee and is unable to market her creations as native artwork.
“I don’t have my little Bureau of Indian Affairs card, which means I cannot market my art as native artwork; but anybody that looks at me, or knows me, it’s obvious that I am Cherokee,” Meeks said.
The artist shared the meanings of several of her works on display at the museum including “Confidence Horse,” about which she said the painting hopes to convey the wild and free spirit that is inherent in the horse.
“Yet this horse has seen some things as it has gone down its path in life,” Meeks said. “And so it is with people — things that attempt to hinder only strengthen and add to the confidence and beauty inside.”
About “All Nations, Tribes and Tongues” a watercolor piece, Meeks said the painting includes symbolism for all the major religions and represents the fact that God created all men, all nations, tribes and tongues.
“It’s got the crown of thorns, a Star of David, a native medicine wheel and then the four eagle feathers symbolizing the four directions and four winds that are mentioned in the Bible,” Meeks said.
About “Dancing Fire”, Meeks said, “Fire is essential for people to live, and when you look in the Bible when the manifested presence of God shows up, it shows up in fire just like the fire on Mount Sinai.”
Meeks, of Dover, Arkansas, will be introduced to the community at an artist reception and showing at 6 p.m. Friday at the Plaza Art Gallery, 8 West Plaza, where she will be welcomed as a new Artist Guild member.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
