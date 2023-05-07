Artist Joanne Meeks may not carry government certification as an Eastern Band Cherokee, but the Arkansas native is Cherokee through and through.

“What matters is that your heart is Cherokee, that you think like a native and that you are connected with the land and the earth around you,” Meeks said from the Valley of Caddo Museum and Cultural Center in Paris where her art is on display as part of an ongoing series of art and crafts that are representative of the Indian nations forced westward on the Trail of Tears by the United States government in the mid 1800s,

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

