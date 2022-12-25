Q. Dear Neil: I applied fungicide to control brown patch. I had none in spring and summer, so I thought it had been cured. Now it appears it has come back this fall. Should I spray again now, or should I wait until spring?

A. Actually, neither. Brown patch, now referred to as “large patch” by university plant pathologists, is a cool-season disease that normally doesn’t show up until mid-October. When you first see blades turning yellow in round, 18-inch patches you can assume it’s brown patch if the blades pull loose easily from the runners. If you have no other disease problems, there is no call to action now or in the spring.

