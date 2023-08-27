Netflix turned director Peter Berg loose to do a six-part limited series on the Sackler family’s love affair with money and their foray into a barely legal painkiller that was highly addictive. And it’s not pretty. Berg likes to make films with a lot of action – “The Kingdom, “ ”Friday Night Lights,” “Very Bad Things,” “Battleship” – so don’t get comfortable.
“Painkiller” opens with Sackler scion Richard Sackler (Matthew Broderick) wakened by a smoke alarm in his very large mansion. It beeps, continuously, annoyingly. And we soon realize that the beeping is a metaphor for his suspicion that no matter how much money Purdue Pharma makes off their mass-produced and -marketed Oxycontin drug, the sneaking suspicion lingers that it’s wrong.
The film’s chronology is provided by Edie Flowers (Uzo Aduba), an attorney working for the U.S. Prosecutors office, who has been tracking Purdue and the havoc it wreaked with its little mint-colored pill from the ground up. She testifies in a deposition how the Sacklers developed Oxycontin from a previous drug, changing the name and the contents intentionally to drive up its addiction factor. They got the FDA to approve it and then they marketed the hell out of it.
They hired good-looking young women looking for work that paid enough to afford fast cars and fancy apartments. West Duchovny (yes, David’s daughter) plays clueless Shannon Shaeffer, an ex-college athlete and new recruit, who can’t wait to learn how to sell Purdue’s drug to doctors. And as soon as she’s just getting good, Purdue wants her to encourage her clients to up the dosage. The more milligrams the doctors start prescribing, the more money the sales reps are paid.
I’m using the company name, Purdue, but it was Richard Sackler (played with quiet determination by Broderick) who came up with the drug, and personally oversaw its marketing.
His only problem was a lone FDA examiner who expressed alarm at the drug’s contents and possible addiction problems. Curtis Wright (Noah Harpster) was wooed by Purdue every way possible, and then finally caved after they posited some wording that would make doctors sleep better: “delayed absorption, as provided by OxyContin tablets, is believed to reduce the abuse liability of the drug.” That false claim, those two words — “is believed” — got it approved and Purdue was on track to make truckloads of money. And Curtis Wright … he went to work for Purdue.
Each of the six segments in the series begins with a parent, providing a brief history of the child/adult they lost to Oxycontin. Over 300,000 over the past two decades have lost their lives because of an overdose of legal painkillers.
Taylor Kitsch plays one of these, Glen Kryger, a family man whose injury at work requires back surgery with a long recovery time. His doctor prescribes Oxycontin, assured by the paperwork that it isn’t addictive. Watching Glen throughout all six of the episodes was like watching a train wreck.
More people have said to me, “Oh I can’t watch ‘Painkiller,’ it looks terribly depressing.” And it is. But every now and then it does us good to watch something that gives us a clear-eyed examination of one of society’s ongoing problems, i.e. the opioid addiction crisis. “Painkiller” is available for streaming on Netflix. See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for 39 years.
