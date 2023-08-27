Netflix turned director Peter Berg loose to do a six-part limited series on the Sackler family’s love affair with money and their foray into a barely legal painkiller that was highly addictive. And it’s not pretty. Berg likes to make films with a lot of action – “The Kingdom, “ ”Friday Night Lights,” “Very Bad Things,” “Battleship” – so don’t get comfortable.

“Painkiller” opens with Sackler scion Richard Sackler (Matthew Broderick) wakened by a smoke alarm in his very large mansion. It beeps, continuously, annoyingly. And we soon realize that the beeping is a metaphor for his suspicion that no matter how much money Purdue Pharma makes off their mass-produced and -marketed Oxycontin drug, the sneaking suspicion lingers that it’s wrong.

Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for 39 years.

