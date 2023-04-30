Paris High School UIL academic students recently competed at the Regional meet in Commerce, Texas.
Five students, some in multiple events, will compete at the State UIL meet held in Austin, Texas, on May 17, 2023.
The top two finishers in each event advance to the State Academic Meet.
The Paris High School UIL coordinator is Hope Anthony.
Representing Paris High School at State are:
Computer Science (Jodi Andoe): 2nd, Preston Thompson.
Science (Leigh Napier); 1st, Preston Thompson
Science - Chemistry (Leigh Napier); 1st, Luke DelaGarza; 2nd, Preston Thompson.
Science – Team (Leigh Napier); 1st, Preston Thompson, Gavin Avery, Luke DelaGarza, Isaiah Hampton and Ethan Dao.
Computer Science Team (Jodi Andoe); 4th, Brody Holleman, Stephanie Ramirez and Preston Thompson.
Lincoln-Douglas Debate (Shana Nimmo); 7th, Destinee Gunn.
Mathematics Team (Hope Anthony); 3rd, Isaiah Hampton, Luke DelaGarza, Preston Thompson and Ethan Dao.
Science (Leigh Napier); 3rd, Luke DelaGarza.
Science-Physics (Leigh Napier); 4th, Preston Thompson,
