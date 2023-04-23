Ninety-four Paris ISD students competed in the global issues competition in Waco this past weekend. The following students placed at the state competition, with eleven advancing to the International Conference at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst on June 7-11, 2023.
In Individual Global Issues Problem Solving (GIPS), Anna Echols brought home second place in the Junior Division and will advance to the International Future Problem Solving Conference at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. The Junior Division is coached by Romy Zimmerman. Sophia Hamer placed fourth in the Senior Division. Hamer also received the award for creating the Most Futuristic Solution in her division.
In the team GIPS, two teams will advance to the International Conference. In the Senior Division, the team of Preston Thompson, Madeline Green, Ava Fitzgerald, and Curt Fendley placed second. The Senior Division is coached by Jill Stone and Brent Wilburn. In the Middle Division, the team Caroline Gillem, Hannah Cunningham, Mary Grace Gibbons, and Abigail Harper placed first and won the award for creating the Most Futuristic Solution in their division. The Middle Division teams are coached by Lisa Lipstraw and Eva Dickey.
Also earning medals in team GIPS at State Bowl were the following teams. In the Senior Division, the teams of Jessica Gibo, Sophie Smallwood, Matthew Edzards, and Zahra Tapia received the award for creating the Most Futuristic Solution in their division. In the Junior Division, the team of Amelia Elliott, Emma Donnan, Evan Bryant, and Kennedy Moore placed second in Presentation of Action Plan. In the Novice Division, the team of Anniston Bray, Krish Bacharanianda, Grace Biard, and Everett Hernandez placed first in team GIPS. The team of Onas Bridges, Adalyn Graham, Gavin Hanley, and Conner Hendricks placed second, and the team of Ben Gillem, Ford Lindsey, Penelope Mathieu, and Olive Young placed third in the Presentation of Action Plan. The Novice Division are first year competitors and do not advance to Internationals. The Novice Division is coached by Tammy King. Arjan Khadka placed 2nd on the Middle Division Alternates team and Reed Hartman placed second on the Junior Division Alternates team.
In Scenario Performance, Anna Echols placed first and Clara Gibbs placed second in the Junior Division, Hannah Cunningham placed second in the Middle Division. All three will advance to the International Conference. Evan Bryant placed fourth in the Middle Division.
In Scenario Writing, Junior Division, Reed Hartman captured first place and the award for Best Storyboard in Texas and advances to International competition. Akshay Bacharanianda placed third in Texas in the Middle Division. Sophia Hamer placed fourth and Grace Moore placed fifth in the Senior Division. The Senior Division Scenario Writing is coached by Sandra Strom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.