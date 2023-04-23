FPS - Awards Ceremony (Sunday)-55.jpg

Ninety-four Paris ISD students competed in the global issues competition in Waco this past weekend. The following students placed at the state competition, with eleven advancing to the International Conference at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst on June 7-11, 2023.

In Individual Global Issues Problem Solving (GIPS), Anna Echols brought home second place in the Junior Division and will advance to the International Future Problem Solving Conference at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. The Junior Division is coached by Romy Zimmerman. Sophia Hamer placed fourth in the Senior Division. Hamer also received the award for creating the Most Futuristic Solution in her division.

