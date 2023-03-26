Students from Crockett Intermediate School and Paris Junior High School recently combined to compete and captured second place in the 15AAAA Academic UIL Invitational Meet.
Winners by event and grade level include:
Art Memory — (Fifth-grade) Elysa Rodriguez, 1st; Aminata Sylla, 2nd; Kane French, 3rd; William Germany, 4th: and Mabrie Moffitt, 5th. (Sixth- grade) Arshia Khadka, 1st; Sarah Cunningham, 2nd; and Kristen Cunningham, 3rd. (Seventh-grade) Audrey Hinkle, 2nd; and Jewel Omori, 3rd. (Eighth-grade) Sarai Harris, 1st; A’shiya Perkins, 5th-tie; Stephanie Preston-McGrew, 5th- tie; and Zaria Mitchell, 5th-tie.
Calculator — (Sixth-grade) Reed Hartman, 1st; and Kane Kozel, 2nd. (Seventh-grade) Brandon Dao, 3rd; and Addison Bedford, 6th. (Eighth-grade) Akshay Bacharanianda, 5th.
Chess Puzzles — (Fifth-grade) Nathan Darst, 2nd; Alex Floyd, 4th; and Ja’tavien Sampson, 5th-tie. (Sixth-grade) Reed Hartman, 2nd; and Jacob Dacus, 6th. (Seventh-grade) Trace Ketron, 3rd; and Ryan Macchia, 5th. (Eighth-grade) Arjan Khadka, 4th; and Akshay Bacharanianda, 5th-tie.
Dictionary Skills — (Fifth-grade) Wesley Johnston, 1st; Jaretzy Aviles, 4th; and Bernice Herrera, 5th. (Sixth-grade) Camila Prado, 4th; and Makaela Allen, 6th. (Seventh-grade) Brookelyn Thompson, 5th; and E’leeyah Smith, 6th.
Editorial Writing — (Sixth-grade) Kamiel Jones, 1st; Kristen Cunningham, 2nd; and Camila Prado, 4th (Seventh-grade) Brandon Dao, 3rd; Jewel Omori, 4th; and Addison Bedford, 6th. (Eighth- grade) Arjan Khadka, 2nd; and Ausha Grimes, 6th.
Impromptu Speaking — (Seventh-grade) Thomas Wear, 3rd; and Brandon Dao, 4th (Eighth-grade) Hannah Cunningham, 1st.
Listening Skills — (Fifth-grade) Savannah Gaither, 1st; Bradley Frazier, 4th; and X’zarian Else, 6th. (Sixth-grade) Abigail Aguilar, 1st-tie; Kristen Cunningham, 1st-tie; and Addilyn Sanders, 5th. (Seventh-grade) Ryan Macchia, 2nd; Gage Plata, 3rd; and Saniya Rose, 4th (Eighth-grade) Hannah Cunningham, 1st.
Maps, Graphs & Charts — (Fifth-grade) Dominic Gonzalez, 2nd; Emma Donnan, 3rd, and Baron Blassingame, 6th. (Sixth-grade) Reed Hartman, 1st; and Kane Kozel, 4th (Seventh-grade) Jewel Omori, 2nd; and McKenna Stuart, 4th. (Eighth-grade) Harley Brunson, 6th.
Mathematics — (Sixth-grade) Reed Hartman, 1st; Graham Neeley, 2nd; and Kane Kozel, 3rd (Seventh-grade) Eden Evans, 6th. (Eighth-grade) Akshay Bacharanianda, 1st; and Eli Allen, 3rd.
Modern Oratory —(Sixth-grade) Arshia Khadka, 1st. (Eighth-grade) Arjan Khadka, 3rd; and Hannah Cunningham, 5th.
Music Memory — (Seventh-grade) Gage Plata, 3rd; Eden Evans, 5th. (Eighth-grade) Ausha Grimes, 2nd.
Number Sense — (Fifth-grade) Nathan Darst, 1st; and Adrien Farren, 2nd. (Sixth-grade) Reed Hartman, 1st; Arianna Tingle, 2nd; and Kane Kozel, 3rd. (Seventh-grade) Brandon Dao, 3rd. (Eighth-grade) Akshay Bacharanianda, 2nd; and Arjan Kjadka, 4th.
Oral Reading —(Fifth-grade) Kane French, 2nd: and Elvis Nichols, 5th.
Oral Reading – Poetry (Seventh-grade) Brooklyn Chapman, 2nd; and Lilly Newberry, 3rd. (Eighth-grade) Alexa “Bao” Fisher, 3rd.
Oral Reading — Prose (Sixth-grade) Mia Pruitt, 6th. (Seventh-grade) Hope Ovando, 5th; Addison Bedford, 6th. (Eighth-grade) Hannah Cunningham, 1st.
Ready Writing — (Fifth-grade) Sage Roberts, 2nd: Brinlee Moore, 5th; and Teagan Macchia, 6th. (Eighth-grade) Hannah Cunningham, 1st; and Alexa “Bao” Fisher, 5th.
Science — (Seventh-grade) Emilio Garcia, 5th. (Eighth-grade) Alberto Alamilla, 3rd.
Social Studies —(Fifth-grade) Kane French, 1st; Claire Teague, 2nd; Alex Floyd, 5th. (Sixth-grade) Sarah Cunningham, 6th. (Seventh-grade) Eden Evans, 6th. (Eighth-grade) Greg Bedford, 5th.
Spelling —(Fifth-grade) Amelia Elliott, 1st; Adrien Farren, 2nd; and Elvis Nichols, 3rd. (Sixth-grade) Graham Neeley, 3rd; Reed Hartman, 6th. (Seventh-grade) Gage Plata, 4th; and Trace Ketron, 5th. (Eighth-grade) Arjan Khadka, 2nd; and Hannah Cunningham, 4th.
