Some area folks are relishing their time playing pickleball on indoor and outdoor courts in Paris since Paris Pickleball came to the county.
Former coach and teacher Sue Hays and others have organized groups that are playing at churches and other venues around the city.
“This crazy game is the fastest growing sport in America and in Paris, Texas,” Hays said recently. “Over 525 people have joined our Facebook group, and about 150 people have actively played.”
But she added there is always room for more which includes anyone who wants to meet new friends, exercise and have fun, she said.
And it is easy to pick up, too, she noted.
The game is a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton, she said, adding that it is addictive.
“Some of our players have called it ping pong on steroids. It is an easy game to play. Four people usually play to 11 points. The most difficult part is keeping scores,” she said.
The benefits are numerous.
“It is difficult to decide the best part. Is it the social experience, loss of weight, lab test results, increased agility and stamina, laughing and yelling like a child, forgetting all your worries, or just enjoying the sound of that plastic wiffle ball exploding off the paddle,” Hays said.
She added that all ages can play at some level since the game is easy to learn.
Lawrence Ray Price is one of the regulars and said he is glad to be playing a sport again.
“It allows people to play when you can’t play other sports like tennis or volleyball or softball,” he said. “It is fun and good exercise.”
He encouraged older adults to come and bring family members to one of the play dates and check it out.
“Grandparents and their grandchildren can come and both learn at the same time and be playing in thirty minutes. There is a fast curve on learning,” he said.
Tommy Felty, a former head football coach and athletic director at North Lamar, said Hays recruited him to join the pickleball play.
“It allows you to still be competitive in sports,” he said, adding that it also builds camaraderie.
“It is not a boring way to workout. It works a lot of muscle groups and gets you off the treadmill,” he said. “It’s fun and gets you moving.”
Josh Geer, a member of First Baptist Church in Paris, where a group was playing one Friday afternoon in March, is another proponent of the sport.
He is the one who asked the church’s pastor if he could tape off pickleball courts in the Family Life Center Gymnasium.
“It is great exercise, but it is more about the fellowship and camaraderie among the pickleball family,” he said. “We are a very close-knit group and anyone is welcome to any of our sessions.”
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.