The Valley of the Caddo Museum and Cultural Center continues its display of art representing the indigenous American Indian tribes that participated in the Trail of Tears with a generous display of Pueblo pottery on loan by Paris’ own Dianah Zehetner.
She and her husband, David Zehetner, retired to The Hills on FM 195 in 2011 after selling a family business in Clarksville, where their three children attended school. The couple’s longtime hobby of collecting Indian pottery and making friends with artists began in 1979 with the purchase of a single piece while on vacation in Colorado Springs.
During their children’s high school years as members of the Clarksville High School FFA, the couple frequented the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo where they purchased a piece of Joseph Gachupin pottery each year from a vendor there. Gachupin is of the Jemez Pueblo tribe, located near Albuquerque, New Mexico, and one of several Pueblo tribes in northern New Mexico who live in pueblos but historically lived in cliff dwellings.
Later, the couple met artist Judy Tofoy and her late husband, Lincoln, of the Santa Clara tribe of Santa Clara, New Mexico, at a market in Addison, Texas, and soon became friends. Through the years, they have visited the Tofoy family and remain connected with them today.
“We first met them at the Santa Fe Days off the square in Carrollton,” Dianah Zehetner said. “They had seven children and I think adopted another little boy. We we have visited them in the home near Santa Clara and have kept up with them over the years. Her husband passed away several years ago and all the children are grown now.”
Zehetner shared about the Pueblo culture.
“They were a little more developed than the Caddo,” she said. “They started out living in cliff dwellings in the mountains and they moved to the plains for some reason. Then they built the flat roofed adobe structures known as pueblos, a connected village of sort.”
Caddo Museum president Barbara Wood encouraged visits to the museum and expressed gratitude to the Zehetners for their generosity.
“The Valley of Caddo Museum is so enthused regarding indigenous people,” she said. “So, please come and take a look at what this museum offers,” Wood said. “Special thanks to David and Dianah Zehetner who are exhibiting their collection.”
The museum, located in the historical Union Station in Paris’ Heritage Park, 115 Bonham St., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. In addition to exhibits that document the history of the Caddo Indian in Fannin, Delta, Red River and Lamar counties, the museum features special displays from time to time.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
