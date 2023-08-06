The Valley of the Caddo Museum and Cultural Center continues its display of art representing the indigenous American Indian tribes that participated in the Trail of Tears with a generous display of Pueblo pottery on loan by Paris’ own Dianah Zehetner.

She and her husband, David Zehetner, retired to The Hills on FM 195 in 2011 after selling a family business in Clarksville, where their three children attended school. The couple’s longtime hobby of collecting Indian pottery and making friends with artists began in 1979 with the purchase of a single piece while on vacation in Colorado Springs.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

