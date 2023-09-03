It’s a pleasant, lovely country place near Faught, overlooking a modest lake.
Hazle Marie Dickinson, wheelchair bound, has a beautiful smile and a welcoming manner.
She doesn’t think her quilting is any big thing. The fact that she had never really quilted until three years ago hasn’t kept her from producing stunning baby quilts or full-size ones either.
She goes by Marie and she and her husband, Keith, moved a lot with their three children, Kathy, Curt and Kelly, due to Keith’s work.
He worked for International Minerals and Chemicals as an accountant. They made Rainbow fertilizer. In Mount Vernon, Illinois, Marie began working in a fabric shop. She had been sewing since Curt was a baby, had always been around fabrics. But she hadn’t quilted.
They moved to Florence, Alabama and later to Lakeland, Florida, where she worked in a quilting shop. She took a quilting class, then, to better know what customers needed. She still was far too busy to quilt.
“Still, sewing was always my go to relaxation,” she said, “Crewel embroidery, hand stitching, cross stitch, I loved doing it. After the kids didn’t need clothes made, I learned to do that type of sewing.”
Curt returned to the area in 1993, she and Keith returned in 1996. They built their home on his family’s land.
The farm was bought in 1948 and the soil and water conservation service wanted to build a watershed lake in the ’40s. The Dickinson’s were dubious until they heard how much they would be paid.
Soon people wanted to fish in it. The couple nailed a Prince Albert tobacco can on the gate post and asked that people put a dollar in it so they could keep it stocked and maintained. Today, it’s still the “Ole Dollar Lake” and occasionally someone drops by just to reminisce about fishing there. Liability insurance put a stop to fishing, sadly.
Keith died over six years ago. Then Marie developed serious back problems and has been in the wheelchair off and on for about six years. Surgery went wrong, her legs just won’t hold her in spite of her best efforts.
Always a busy, giving woman, she wanted to continue to be useful. So she began making beautiful baby quilts. She gives them as baby gifts, and her granddaughter requested one for a baby gift too.
Then she began making them to give away to CASA for Kids and the Pregnancy Center or anytime anyone tells her of a need.
Bright colors compliment embroidered woodland creatures or flowers. They are big enough to be useful. The quilts are works of art with a practical purpose.
She decided to take on a big project for Curt, who helps her and keeps the place now.
It’s a “life quilt” with squares that have things representing a lot of what he does.
One square has an embroidered Faught Volunteer Fire Department Maltese cross, another an ambulance from his years on Paris EMS Reserves. There is a golf cart representing his time working at Pine Ridge Golf Club, a leaping bass for his love of fishing. A devoted member of East Post Oak Baptist church, praying hands are there. There is farm equipment and a building fence scene, cattle and much more.
She displayed it at the Quilt Show at the Love Civic Center this summer with a printed message that reads “For many years I kept the fabric cut off when I hemmed jeans for my son, Curt. One day I decided I had enough denim to make him a memory quilt. I embroidered memories from his life onto his own denim,” she said.
Marie never mentions just how expensive fabric and thread, backing and batting are. The uncounted hours at a sewing machine are of no consequence. No, she just wants to give back something to the world.
There’s no doubt this spunky, determined to be useful lady has and is giving back a great deal.
