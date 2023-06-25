Overcoming a vision impairment serious enough to render most people helpless, recent Paris Junior College graduate Celia Hagler heads to sunny California in August to attend the University of Southern California in Los Angeles where she plans to major in neuroscience.

From being bullied at school for her impairment as a youngster to a successful homeschool experience followed by enrolling in Paris Junior College online courses at age 14 to attending classes in person, winning awards and leading both the college’s student government and honor society while graduating with a 4.0 point grade average all are a part of her story.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

