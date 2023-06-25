Overcoming a vision impairment serious enough to render most people helpless, recent Paris Junior College graduate Celia Hagler heads to sunny California in August to attend the University of Southern California in Los Angeles where she plans to major in neuroscience.
From being bullied at school for her impairment as a youngster to a successful homeschool experience followed by enrolling in Paris Junior College online courses at age 14 to attending classes in person, winning awards and leading both the college’s student government and honor society while graduating with a 4.0 point grade average all are a part of her story.
“I describe my vision as being about arm’s length and then everything past that is a blur,” Hagler said about having septo-optic dysplasia, an optic nerve disorder that prevents the optic nerve from transmitting what the eye sees to the brain. “It’s like looking through a pinhole.”
Although challenged, Hagler never considered herself disabled; and therein lies the problem at school where she was bullied by other students and misunderstood by teachers, a situation that prompted her parents, Candace and Gunner Hagler, to homeschool her beginning in seventh grade.
“Once I became homeschooled it was like the cage was lifted, and the sky was not even the limit of the things I could do,” Hagler said as she explained that she quickly excelled to the point her parents encouraged her to enroll in PJC online courses. “I remember sitting down in a counselor’s office with my parents and the counselor asking me what I wanted as a college major. At age 13, I had no idea, but knew I had always been enthralled with the medical field and in helping people. So I sat in that advising chair and decided my major would be biology.”
After completing 12 hours of college credit online, at age 14 Hagler was invited to join Phi Kappa Theta honor society. She enrolled in regular classes where for the first time she would sit in a classroom again.
“I walked into that college biology class, looked around and realized I was the youngest one in the room,” Hagler said. “I had been online schooling with no contact with the outside world, and I was shy and barely talked.”
She found friends in Phi Kappa Theta honor society, along with encouragement from sponsor Kenneth Webb. She began to socialize and become involved in research and community service projects. She joined then honor society president Katrina Hellmann, of Paris, in winning international recognition with a project about sexual assault of children during the Covid 19 pandemic. It would be the first of many accomplishments as she would become president of the honor society and both a campus and regional officer for the student government organization.
Hagler credits a successful college experience to the support she received from not only Webb but professors James (Jack) Brown in biology and Lisa Shelton in chemistry and PJC president Pam Anglin.
“They never treated me differently for being visually impaired,” Hagler said about Brown and Shelton. “They let me explore the biology and chemistry fields and just let me spread my wings and fly.”
Hagler spoke of a close relationship with Anglin.
“I was really, really lucky to have a friendly relationship with Dr. Anglin,” Hagler said. “Every time I was able to speak to her she wanted to know what was going on in my life and she seemed passionate about my future,” Hagler said. “She is just really genuine.”
Earlier this year, Hagler applied to 20 of the nation’s top universities, and on March 24 received an acceptance letter from the University of Southern California, a highly acclaimed private research university.
“I applied to 20 of the nation’s most prestigious universities because I thought I was top notched, but after rejection letter after rejection letter I was beginning to doubt myself,” she said. “On March 24, I sat down at my computer with my family gathered around and expected to get another rejection, but I opened the email and saw the red and yellow confetti and a congratulatory message for being accepted. I wanted to shoot for the stars, and I feel like I am getting there with a major in neuroscience, a wonderful blend of chemistry, biology and psychology.”
Hagler, the granddaughter of Wayne and Joyce Hagler, lives with her parents on a several hundred acre ranch and chicken farm near Bagwell where the family raises roughly 355,000 chickens at a time for Pilgrim’s Pride,
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
