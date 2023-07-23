Q. Dear Neil: My squash fruit has become distorted. I had several good fruits on the plant, but now this one looks similar to corn without the shucks. Can you tell me what the problem is? (I’m sorry the sunlight makes it difficult to see things clearly in my photo.)

A. I decreased the contrast so I could see what you were describing. This is the way squash fruits develop as they age. This fruit is overly mature. Truth be known, it may have aged rapidly due to stresses on the plant brought on by heat and drought, also by insect attacks. Your squash plantings have run their course for the springtime. It’s time to plant seeds for the fall crop. You should have a nice new supply of top-quality squash in a couple of months.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or e-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.