Note: I have two questions that came in one after the other one day this week. Each pertains to St. Augustine, but they’re a little bit different. I thought I’d include them both so you could see how difficult it is to identify and differentiate the various St. Augustine issues.

Q. Dear Neil: Your recent description of Take All Root Rot could have applied to my lawn. The runners pull up very easily, but I would not describe them as being “dark.” The lawn was great last June. We even had a wedding there, but now it’s really sad. Do you have any suggestions?

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or e-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.