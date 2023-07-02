Q. Dear Neil: What are these cocoons? They are moving around, so they are obviously living. Are they harmful or beneficial?

A. They are bagworms, perhaps misplaced but identical to the larvae that devour the needles off junipers and cypresses. There are uncommon species that will show up on live oaks, sweetgums and other trees, but almost always you’ll find bagworms on conifers. I’m not aware of any that seek out wax begonias. They are apparently the host plants here. It may be that they just ran off course and that’s what was available to them. Bagworms are certainly not beneficial. Pick them off by hand, or if there are many of them, apply B.t. or some other organic or inorganic insecticide to control them. You must treat while they are still mobile. Once they sequester themselves within them their canvas-like bags they will become impenetrable to sprays.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or e-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.

