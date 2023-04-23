Q. Dear Neil: My bald cypress tree is sending up huge roots above the ground. Can I cut these off? I’m afraid they’ll eventually reach my foundation and damage it.

A. You’re probably referring to the tree’s “knees,” more properly called “pneumatophores.” That specialized type of “breathing structure” in the root system typically develops on trees growing in water or very near water’s edge where the soil’s water table is quite near the surface. A certain percentage of bald cypress trees exhibit this style of adaptation even when they’re growing in normal landscape soils. Yes, you can remove them. Use a sharp, long-handled axe and not a chain saw. If you accidentally dip a chain saw down into soil it will instantly dull it.

