Q. Dear Neil: Please explain why wildflower seeds should be sown in the fall instead of in March. I save the seed from my frozen lantana, Turk’s cap, and salvia as habitat for wildlife.

A. There are two answers going on here. When I refer to “wildflowers,” I am generally speaking of spring-flowering native wildflowers. In general terms, that would refer to bluebonnets, Indian blankets, to a degree Indian paintbrushes (they are more difficult) and the many other native Texas wildflowers that bloom from March through May and into June. To have time to establish good root systems, those must be planted in the fall so that they can grow in the fall and over the winter. The plants that you referenced primarily bloom in the summer and so would be planted in late winter or very early spring. That is an unusual group that most people don’t think about when they use the term “wildflowers.” In fact, those would be better planted in pots and then set out as transplants. As a general suggestion, think about planting seeds when nature blends them. When bluebonnets finish flowering and set seed in May, and June, the seeds fall to the ground immediately. We bypass the risks of birds and insects eating them by waiting until early fall to sow them. That also gives us a chance to catch early fall rains. The plants you mentioned could be sown as the seeds droplate in the growing season, but many seeds and seedlings would be lost over the winter. That is why you might want to gather them and plant them prior to spring. I hope that explains it clearly.

