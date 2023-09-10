Q. Dear Neil: Along with most in Texas, our St. Augustine lawn is burning up. That grass that gets some shade is faring better. There are bare spots exposed where there once was grass, but we see dead runners. This has been going on for several years. In the spring we have added new soil and new St. Augustine to the bare spots, but we just can’t seem to get the grass to take hold. Our lawn service fertilizes, uses preemergent weedkillers, and aerates the lawn. Is there another grass that would be better in the bare spots?

A. You covered everything except chinch bugs. They have done millions of dollars’ worth of damage to Texas St. Augustine again this summer just as they did last summer. So many people assumed their lawns were dying from heat and drought, when in reality, these small insects were sucking the lives right out of the grass. They show up in the hottest, sunniest parts of the yard and will come back to the same spaces year after year. You won’t see them in shady parts. Grass will look dry, but unless an insecticide is applied quickly, the grass will die out in large patches. They’ve also become a frequent problem for zoysia. Bermuda is less often bothered, so if that’s a grass you like, it might be a better choice if you opt not to treat for the chinch bugs. However, bermuda won’t tolerate as much shade.

