Q. Dear Neil: We have recently bought a house built in the 1970s on property with very little topsoil. With yet another really hot and dry summer we seem to be heading into times of permanent water shortages. Is there a replacement for turfgrass? I was wondering about a clover lawn, or some type of creeping vegetation.

A. Clover specifically would not fare well in those conditions. It needs moist, cool spots with rich soils for its best performance. So will most groundcovers. The general suggestion in xeriscape (water-consicious) landscaping is to cut back on the amount of turf that you use, and to choose the most drought-tolerant type of grass you can find for those parts of your landscape that you do dedicate to grass. Some of us thought that buffalograss would be the answer in the early 1990s when it was being brought into the turf market, but we soon found out that bermudagrass would overtake it. I tried one-half acre of the variety “609” buffalograss in 1991, and within three years it was hard to find any of it still remaining. The area had been overrun by native bermuda, even though I only watered it three times as it was becoming established. For that reason, I would suggest common bermuda for those areas where you really do need a little bit of turfgrass. It will exist on very little topsoil. Bring in landscaping mix to build beds for smaller shrubs and groundcovers to cover as much as 30 to 40 percent of your landscape, and use large shrubs or small native trees that have proven adaptability to the native conditions. Finish with mulch or decorative gravel or small river rock for the rest. Keep the design simple. Look around town at other landscapes, both commercial and private, and take photos of those that you like. Don’t be afraid to copy their ideas. Gardeners are always flattered.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or e-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.

