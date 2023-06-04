Q. Dear Neil: This looks like Virginia creeper, but the flower is wrong. It has recently shown up in my St. Augustine. How can I get rid of it without hurting the St. Augustine?

A. This is called dayflower, a relative of wandering Jew. As luck would have it, it’s a relatively weak weed against St. Augustine. You could use a broadleafed weedkiller spray to control it. Apply it from a trigger bottle or a tank sprayer (not a hose-end sprayer) for the most precise distribution. Apply it soon, while evening temperatures are still below 85F or 88F, and do not apply it when the sun is hitting the St. Augustine directly. The label will explain the precautions to avoid any burning of your St. Augustine. It appears that your St. Augustine is healthy. Keep the grass vigorous and it will crowd out both the dayflower and the bit of bermuda that is co-existing with it.

