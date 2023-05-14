Q. Dear Neil: We are not allowed to fence our front yard. Deer keep the St. Augustine mowed to the ground. What is the best way to prevent that kind of damage?

A. I wish I had the perfect answer, but there isn’t one. Usually, you’ll have to use a combination of things. Unfortunately, when it gets hot and dry and their natural food sources dry up, you can expect deer to become more desperate and willing to bypass your control measures. I did a quick online search and found scores of matches — too many to read and condense. Most included suggestions of bad smells (putrefied eggs, etc.), motion devices (pie plates that spin, motion-activated sprinklers, etc.), sound devices (horns and loud whistles), and lights. None of those sounded too good for a residence in an urban environment, but perhaps there is something in there that you will find useful. Better Homes and Gardens has a good list of deer-resistant plants at https://www.bhg.com/gardening/pests/insects-diseases-weeds/tips-for-deterring-deer-from-eating-gardens/. If you want tips that are legitimate and carefully researched, you might Google “University deer resistant landscapes”. Hope that’s all a help. It’s not going to be easy.

