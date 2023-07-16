Q. Dear Neil: I’m confused as to why my loquats in South Texas froze after last winter when they survived the cold of February 2021. I don’t even know where to begin in asking my question. Do you have any input?

A. I saw this on several species of plants across Texas. One of the differences was that the freeze this past winter came early in the winter (the Christmas season). Plants had not quite acclimated to the upcoming cold yet. As a veteran nurseryman said to me after a damaging cold spell decades ago, “We got caught with our plants down.” The more proper horticultural term would be that the plants were not suitably “hardened.” I saw it on a lot of Asian jasmine beds, and varieties of crape myrtles that were not hurt in February 2021 were damaged quite badly in colder parts of North Texas, in 2022. The same thing happened to mondograss groundcover plantings in big parts of Texas. They were hurt this past December, but not in February 2021. Right or wrong, that would be my theory. I’ll also add that it looks like your plants may have been growing in a great deal of shade. That would weaken them over an extended period of time. That could have contributed.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or e-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.