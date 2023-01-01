Q. Dear Neil: I have 10 bougainvilleas that I have kept in pots for several years. They don’t bloom until late July, but I see plants for sale in the spring that are already in full bloom. How can I make mine bloom earlier?
A. Those plants have been grown (“forced”) in greenhouses that were maintained very warm and humid. Our home overwintering conditions just don’t equate and, by the time spring arrives, our bougainvilleas are usually weakened and almost lethargic. They also have often become rootbound. It’s best to have them in full sunlight at 70F and growing vigorously in a loose, highly organic potting soil.
Q. Dear Neil: I was given a lovely little decorated rosemary Christmas tree as a hostess gift. What is the best way to care for it once the holidays are over?
A. If you want to maintain its topiary shape you probably ought to leave it in a pot to slow its growth a bit. Shear it regularly to keep it from growing beyond its boundary. Heavy, infrequent pruning would shock it. Some varieties of rosemary are much more winter hardy than others, so if you wanted to plant it into the garden you would want to find out which rosemary you have. To be on the safe side, figure that it may be a bit tender and plant it where you’ll be able to cover it during extreme cold. They’re lovely landscape plants for sunny, well-draining locations.
Q. Dear Neil: We are having live oak sprouts come up between our patio pavers. We are used to seedlings from acorns, but there isn’t enough room for acorns to reach the soil in those narrow spaces. These have to be sprouts from the roots. What can we do? I don’t want to spray them, do I?
A. They are tethered to the mother tree, so, no, you wouldn’t want to spray them. You could keep them trimmed off, but a more permanent solution would be to lift the pavers (hopefully you can) and lay a root-barrier beneath them. Your local nursery, water garden designer or landscape supplier will have options. This is an unfortunate habit of 10 to 15 percent of the live oaks we plant, and we don’t find out until years after planting. Added note: I would suggest trying the root barrier on one small part of the patio to be sure that it stops the sprouts before you go to the trouble of tearing everything out and rebuilding it. If they’re able to puncture the barrier it’s better that you find out sooner rather than later.
