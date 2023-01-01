Q. Dear Neil: I have 10 bougainvilleas that I have kept in pots for several years. They don’t bloom until late July, but I see plants for sale in the spring that are already in full bloom. How can I make mine bloom earlier?

A. Those plants have been grown (“forced”) in greenhouses that were maintained very warm and humid. Our home overwintering conditions just don’t equate and, by the time spring arrives, our bougainvilleas are usually weakened and almost lethargic. They also have often become rootbound. It’s best to have them in full sunlight at 70F and growing vigorously in a loose, highly organic potting soil.

