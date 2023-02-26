Q. Dear Neil: I recently was in California and saw beautiful foxtail agave plants. I have a home in Kerrville. Would it survive there, and if so, where could I buy it?

A. Foxtail agaves (Agave attenuate), like many of its century plant sisters, are subtropical. They are ranked as USDA Hardiness Zones 10-11 (no freezes, please). It would not be winter hardy in Kerrville and would require substantial protection from any freezing temperatures.

