Q. Dear Neil: My eastern redbud, albeit, leaning, seems to be healthy and has bloomed for several years. I noticed in the spring that it has an area that is moist and weeping on its trunk. Should I be concerned enough to seek a diagnosis and treatment?

A. Yes. However, it looks like there is a significant crack developing in the trunk that will soon cause the tree to split. The seepage is from decay within that cracked area. You could certainly have a certified arborist examine the tree. I guess it is possible that it could be bolted back together and perhaps even cabled higher up in the branches, but it doesn’t look like it will ever heal properly. But that is just my assessment looking at it from the one angle. Incidentally, the flaky growths on the trunk are lichens. They are basically harmless to the tree, although their presence in these numbers indicate that the tree is not sloughing off old bark as rapidly as it should be.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.