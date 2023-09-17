9.11.23 Cicada killer holes in soil.jpg

Q. Dear Neil: My magnolia tree took a real beating in this past summer’s hot weather. I watered it every other day. Any suggestions on how I can get it green once again?

A. This summer stressed hundreds, if not thousands of southern magnolias across Texas. It was more associated with drought than with the temperatures. Soak your tree deeply monthly over the next several months. Apply an all-nitrogen fertilizer (no weedkiller included) beneath the tree in April and water it in deeply. Hopefully you will see a steady improvement.

