Q. Dear Neil: One of our native pecan trees simply laid down four years ago. It’s been the backdrop for many family and friend photographs since. What can we do to prolong its life?

A. Looking at the more distant of your two photographs, it looks like there is a good bit of dead wood in the tree. That can certainly be trimmed out. Make the cuts flush with the remaining branches, also with the trunk to minimize the chances of decay. It appears that the top of the tree at the right end of that photograph is alive. Hopefully that foliage can continue to nurture the tree and keep it going, although there must have been some kind of serious problem with its roots or it would not have toppled. There is no magic that will make it healthy and vigorous again. Give it a light feeding of a lawn fertilizer now and keep it moist all through the summer. I’m not sure how many more years it’s going to hang on.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or e-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.

