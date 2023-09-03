Q. Dear Neil: I’m having one or two large limbs breaking out of my 100-year-old pecan trees every week. We’ve had no wind or storms. They just snap and fall. Is this being caused by the heat and drought?

A. I think that’s entirely possible. Trees put on a good bit of new growth last spring when we did have a fair supply of rain. Pecan crops have even been moderately good this year, adding more weight to the branches. Pecan wood is notoriously brittle, so it’s not unusual for their branches to break if they are weakened for any reason. I even lost a major branch from a very large Shumard red oak on our property one week ago. It crushed a large garden urn and broke branches from several adjacent trees. It all speaks to the need to have your trees checked regularly by a certified arborist.

