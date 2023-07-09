Q. Dear Neil: Please identify this mystery plant that is growing in my lantana bed. I don’t want to pull it if it would be an attractive groundcover, but I don’t want it to take over the entire bed.

A. This is the weed known as purslane. Don’t confuse it with “hybrid” purslane the summer annual with flowers that resemble moss rose (portulaca). What you have is a vigorous weed that will quickly seed its way across the entire bed. Hoe it out before it blooms and makes seeds. While you’re at it, remove the other weed in your photo. Sheep sorrel, oxalis, is also very invasive. It looks like clover, but its seeds are dispersed explosively across many square feet. You’re familiar with a couple of cultivated species of oxalis that are very attractive landscape plants.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or e-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.

