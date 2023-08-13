BWGloriosa daisy dying back.jpg

Q.Dear Neil: We live on 6.5 acres and have lost about a dozen oak trees in the past year. I don’t know why. Bark just falls off their trunks. I see small holes in the wood of the trunks. One A&M Extension agent said it might be Hypoxylon canker, but no one ever looked at them to confirm it. At 80 I’m unable to cut them. I’ll just have to let them fall. What fast-growing tree could I plant for shade on the west side of my house where these trees once stood?

A. There are many things we need to cover. First, I wish I knew what type of oaks you have. That would make answering your questions much easier. Second, and equally important, you do not want a fast-growing shade tree. Every last one of them has some fatal flaw that will limit its life expectancy to 10 or 20 years. In the meantime, they add significant management problems to their upkeep, so my suggestion is that you avoid them at all costs. Go for quality instead. As for the holes in the bark/trunks, that sounds like some species of borers such as red-headed wood borers. They typically move into trees that are in serious stress. I’ve even seen them show up as trees were being bulldozed.

