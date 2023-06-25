Q. Dear Neil: We have lived in our house for 2-1/2 years. Our hollies were probably planted a couple of years prior to when we moved in. One of them died suddenly 6 months ago and now another is in distress. What is causing it? We don’t want to lose any more. We don’t think the winter is responsible.

A. I am a holly fanatic. I have perhaps 200 plants of some 35 varieties in our rural landscape, many of them that I’ve been growing for more than 40 years. I’m pretty familiar with hollies. This is not a problem that has been caused by insects or diseases. In fact, I’ve never seen any insect or disease do serious harm to any of my plants. They do get scale insects occasionally, but they are mostly a nuisance and never a threat. In the past 10 months all of the losses of hollies that I have seen across Texas have been due to last summer’s drought. I did several television reports on how they can reach the point of no return without much warning. The only symptom is that the leaves turn olive drab instead of lustrous dark green. Many people don’t even notice it. However, I may just have insulted your intelligence with that suggestion. I would also recommend thinking back to any types of weedkillers or weed-and-feed fertilizers that might have been applied near them. Or possibly a gas leak near the plants since they are adjacent to one another. (I’m trying to figure out when the photos were taken due to the appearance of the grass, red berries, etc.) But those are the only things I can think of.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or e-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.

