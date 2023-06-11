Q. Dear Neil: Why do rose leaves turn yellow and brown?

A. Looking at the one or two leaves in your photo it appears that droplets of water or some other spray have been on the leaves when the sun was shining brightly. That would account for the tiny brown “freckles.”

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or e-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.

