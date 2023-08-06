Q. Dear Neil: Do you have any idea why my lantanas don’t bloom? They form pea-sized pods, but nothing more.

A. There is something odd looking about the foliage in your photo. The plants look like they’re not getting enough sunlight. They need absolutely full sunlight to grow and bloom best, and the leaves I’m seeing look very “soft and succulent,” as if they were produced in shade. The heads I can see look like they did try to bloom and then turned moldy, as if excessive rainfall caused them to decay. The only other thing I can think of would be too much nitrogen that would result in excessive vegetative growth.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of The Paris News or e-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.

