Q. Dear Neil: We have a long, narrow flowerbed (2.5 ft. x 20 ft.) that runs along the west side of the house. There is no shade. We would like to plant something that would provide shade for the wall. We have had Sky Pencil hollies there twice, but they have not survived the past two summers. What would you suggest?

A. It would have helped so much to have had a photo of the wall and surroundings. For example, what is outside the 2.5-ft. boundary? Is it a walk? That’s awfully close for the property line. Is there any chance of a shade tree or even a taller variety of crape myrtle, perhaps a row to them of the same variety trained tree-form and planted 10 ft. out from the house? If you must have all the vertical growth right up against the house, consider either a vine or espalier (shrubs trained to grow two-dimensionally like vines). You could have a very attractive wrought iron trellis built, installed, and firmly anchored so that it would stand 8 or 10 inches out from the house. That would allow free movement of air to keep temperatures down, and it would also lessen any chance of mold forming on the wall surface. You could also build such a structure out of pressure-treated 2x2 lumber or redwood. Depending on your soil type and the number of windows on that wall, you could use a refined grower like Carolina jessamine or a more vigorous vine like wisteria or Madame Galen trumpetcreeper. The last two are deciduous, but you probably won’t be upset with sunlight reaching the wall in the winter. And, getting away from the vines, you could train shrubs such as Hollywood Twisted junipers, Willowleaf or Nellie R. Stevens hollies as espaliers on one of the trellis systems. Some people even train Little Gem southern magnolias beautifully, and I’ve seen pears used that way, although fire blight scares me in that case.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or e-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.