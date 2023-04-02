Q. Dear Neil: How soon after my daffodils have finished blooming can I cut their tops back? I don’t like the browned leaves.

A. As soon as they’re brown you can trim them back to the ground. But you always want to leave green leaves on any perennial. It’s those leaves that manufacture sugars that are then stored in the plants for the next year’s flowers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.