Q. Dear Neil: Do you have a couple of favorite, gray-leafed perennial plants? I have the perfect spot. They would need to stay 12 to 24 inches tall. I really don’t care if they bloom.

A. My two personal favorites are lambs ear and Powis Castle artemesia. They’ve both done very well for me, although I do replace them and start over occasionally. Lambs ear may melt out in extreme summer conditions, but given a little afternoon shade, it’s terrific. You definitely want to remove its flower buds before they start to open. The plants go downhill quickly when they’re allowed to come into bloom. With Powis Castle, trim it occasionally to keep it well shaped and compact. These are both very nice plants.

