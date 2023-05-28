Q. Dear Neil: You recently discussed cleavers (Velcro weed, sticky weed). I’ve had very good luck pulling it when it’s young. I don’t like using weedkillers on it since it so often grows among wildflowers. Thoughts?

A. I agree with you on the wildflowers. So often the outbreaks of it that I see are so heavy that pulling would take days. In isolated instances, pulling by hand or hoeing with the corner of a well-sharpened hoe should be fairly easy, but for those of us with mobility issues or with major outbreaks of the weed, weedkillers are still an option. The way to avoid significant damage to wildflowers would be to use a tank sprayer with a spray wand and to use low pressure so that you could direct the spray specifically onto the weeds. That’s an environmentally responsible way of addressing the weeds. I appreciate your bringing it up. Good suggestions.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or e-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.

