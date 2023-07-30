A couple of the grand-critters came by this morning to hang out for a while, and the first thing they did was hit the pool, which meant I drew the short straw to watch them all.
Seven-year-old Parker waved from the deep end.
“Da!” That’s what they call me. “Watch this!”
“No.”
“Count how long I can stay under.”
“No.”
“Count how long it takes me to swim all the way across.
“Thirty-seven.”
“Thirty-seven what? I haven’t started yet.”
“Oh. Thirty-six.”
He remained exactly where he was.
“Wow, I’m getting faster!”
“Can you turn on the hot tub?” Age ten and skinny as a grass snake, Riley is always cold.
I sounded like the Old Man.
“It’s nine o’clock and the air temp is already ninety degrees. It’ll be a hundred and three when you get out, so, no.”
“But we’re cold.”
“No, you’re cool, and you’ll be comfortable if you stay in the water.”
“Well, the wind is blowing and that makes me cold.”
“It’s a breeze, and that’s the only thing keeping me out here right now. Get back in the water where it’s warm.”
Parker giggled.
“It’s warmer here where I am now.”
Riley frowned. “You’re disgusting.”
“Swim or get out,” I ordered.
Little Brother and I learned to swim one summer through a series of strange events beginning with a week-long Red Cross class in Mesquite, Texas. It was one of those giant events full of young, skinny Baby-Boomers sitting on the edge of the pool as we watched an instructor demonstrate.
Maybe 19 years old, he swam across, then back.
“That’s the front crawl.” He stood in the shallow end. “All right, let’s see y’all do it.”
Fifty splashes frothed the pool and I went straight to the bottom and sat there until someone reached in and grabbed a head full of hair. The instructor looked somewhat annoyed.
“Why didn’t you swim?”
“Because I sank, and I was doing the front crawl on the bottom.”
At the end of the week, I still floated like a lead duck. When the Old Man heard, he had a solution for my inability to stay on top of the water. He threw me into Lake Tawakoni and I quickly found the soft, muddy bottom somewhat comfortable. He reached down and pulled me out.
“You need to kick and paddle.”
“That’s what I was doing, but on the bottom.”
Something clicked not long afterwards, and I learned to stay on the surface, where I found I operate best.
The Old Man was pretty good about taking us swimming in the summers, and it was always his job after the Red Cross fiasco. Mama was afraid of the water, and she swam like a turtle, so she was no help. She’s the only adult I ever saw who dog-paddled with her chin held high enough birds could light on it.
Esther Williams, she was not.
With the addition of a pink bathing cap full of flapping rubber flower pedals, she was great entertainment for us kids who spent more time laughing than swimming.
She refused dark water, because she couldn’t see what was coming. This is a woman who regularly waded and paddled in the soup-like Red River and Sanders Creek when she was younger. Her swimming career ended when they finished building Pat Mayse Lake and she realized it filled with creek water.
I was swimming pretty good by that time. No one would take Little Brother, because he tended to sink.
Now one of the prettiest and relatively undiscovered lakes here in the state, Pat Mayse was stiff with suspended sand at first. There’s a fine swimming area now, but we went to another location back then somewhere near a campground, and when we got out all waterlogged and pruney, our feet were stained orange.
Whichever adult took us had to bring a five-gallon Igloo cooler of water to rinse us off, because there was so much sand caught on our legs that we looked like crawdads I pretended to be when I was younger and hugging the bottom.
I was thinking about those days, and a little municipal swimming pool in old East Dallas called the Woodland, if memory serves, when three more grand-critters hit the door, and the pool.
Two-year-old Telly jumped in and bobbed to the top in his floaties.
“Did you see that?” It was his new, standard question.
“Sure did.”
After swimming back and forth with a mask and snorkel, 4-year-old Caden climbed out of the water with a disgusted look on his face.
“Why don’t we have crabs and lobsters living here?”
“Chlorine. Hey, my old buddy, Doc, had a pool that was cracked, so no one could swim in it. He stocked it with crappie.”
“Let’s crack this one.”
“Maybe later.”
“I’m still cold,” Riley announced.
Eight-year-old blonde Logan motioned to Riley.
“Come closer to where I am right now. I know where there’s a warm spot.”
She and Parker laughed like loons.
Sigh.
Caden considered the statement and summed it all up in one sentence.
“That’s probably why we can’t have crabs and lobsters in there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.