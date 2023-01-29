It was a cold, wet day when the Hunting Club membership should have been hunting ducks, but instead, we were gathered in the large round corner booth in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café. Wrong Willie came in late, and like the rest of us, jumped when he opened the café’s front door that shrieked like a banshee.
He cringed and gave the offending door an accusing glare before joining us.
“That danged door needs some oil on it. Don’t she make enough money in here to buy a can of 3-In-One oil?”
Woodrow scratched his beard and looked out at the rivulets of water running down the window.
“We all thought the same thing, but nobody wants to go out in the weather to get a can of WD-40 and Doreen said it’s up to one of us to fix it.”
Willie shook water off his coat and slid into the booth. Doreen came by and glared at the puddle on the floor.
“You could have done that outside. Now the floor’s wet.”
“Good to see you, too, this morning. I could have, but then my shirt would be wet, too.”
She thumped an empty mug on the table and filled it.
“Don’t slip on that before I get it mopped up.”
He shrugged.
“I don’t intend to get up for a while.”
Grumbling to herself about customers who only drank coffee, she returned to the back for a mop. Jerry Wayne looked up from his phone.
“She’s giving me a case of the screaming meemies with all that complaining today.”
I perked up.
“Hey, I know where that comes from. Do you guys read my old timey words and phrases on Facebook?”
Woodrow, Willie, and Jerry Wayne shook their heads in unison.
“Well, I’m gonna explain screaming meemies later today. That one comes from World War I and the sound of a certain German artillery shell that made a shriek that sounded like ‘meemie’ before it struck.”
Willie sipped his coffee.
“Good to know. That and a couple of dollars can pay for this coffee.”
“Hey, have you ever wondered what it means if a person says they got the willies?”
Willie shook his head
“No, and don’t…”
“Gimme a second and I’ll look it up.” Plucking the phone from my pocket, I punched at the screen with both thumbs.
A new customer came through the door and it shrieked again. He jumped, looked around to see if anybody was laughing, and went to the counter.
I found what I was looking for.
“All right. Y’all ready for this?”
“No.” Woodrow held up a hand. “You’re gonna post it later and I’d rather read it then. Don’t tell me now.”
Willie frowned at the statement
“What difference could that possibly make?”
“Well, reading it and hearing it are two different things. And now that I know he’s doing that, it ain’t the same.”
I interrupted their argument.
“You don’t follow me on Facebook?”
“No. I see you nearly every day. Why would I do that?”
“I give up. Anyway, to have the willies is a feeling of nervousness and it likely came from woolies which probably refers to the itchiness of wool garments.”
Willie perked up after a second
“Hey, when I was doing all that Civil War re-enacting, those wool coats did itch. Makes sense. Now stop it.”
“See?” I was on a roll. “Here’s another. If you have the heebie-jeebies you have the creeps or the all-overs, or the collywobbles.”
Jerry Wayne raised a finger when Doreen came over with her mop.
“Doreen, I’d like two eggs over easy with hash browns and some collywobbles.” He dissolved into red-faced hysteria that resembled convulsions.
I feared for his heart.
In response, she gave Jerry Wayne the Hairy Eyeball and mopped up the water mumbling all the while.
Sensing an impending storm, I kept going before she could respond.
“Heebie-jeebies came from the comic strip Barney Google.”
Woodrow nodded.
“I remember when Sunday comics were funny. Not anymore.”
Doreen stopped.
“Well, this isn’t funny.”
“I’m just trying to perform a service here,” I said, trying to deflect her building wrath. “Would you guys please order something to eat so I can buy some WD-40?”
I couldn’t’ help myself.
“Fine then. I’ll have what Jerry Wayne ordered, with bacon instead of collywobbles.”
Jerry Wayne snorted, his face beet red. I hoped he’d taken his blood pressure pills that morning.
“By the way, that word was originally coined in 1823 and comes from colic and wobble.”
Doreen leaned on her broom.
“Are you making fun of my food?”
I felt like I was caught in an old Abbott and Costello routine.
“No, just trying to lighten the mood.”
Another customer came in with a shriek of tortured aluminum.
Doreen brandished her broom like the Wicked Witch of the West
“If somebody doesn’t fix that door I’m gonna teach y’all about the word hag-ridden!!!”
The entire club membership vacated the booth and charged out to our trucks to find some kind of oil for the door. Thunder cracked overhead and we all piled into my truck as the bottom fell out.
Four doors slammed and we watched Doreen stomp about inside the café, waving her broom and frightening unsuspecting customers who didn’t know any better.
It was silent in the truck for a moment, until I remembered what she’d just said.
“By the way, hag-ridden is a term for sleep paralysis based on the old idea that people are sometimes visited by a night-hag that will sit on your chest at night and immobilize you.”
We watched Doreen and her broom. Willie shivered.
“I can’t think of anything worse.”
Jerry Wayne ended the conversation.
“At least she’s not a succubus.”
We shivered as one, and I refused to define that term for them right then. I’d wait until one night around a campfire for such horrific ghost stories about creaky old doors and such.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
