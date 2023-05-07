Wrong Willie and I sat in his boat on a day when the water was so still that dimples from dragonflies sent out rings that took forever to dissipate.
“It’d be miserable, if it was hot.” He tied on another lure and jigged straight down.
“It will be later today.” I pulled in a fat crappie that thumped against the side of his boat.
“The weather’s perfect right now. Not too hot, and not too cold.”
“It’ll get hot before we’re through.”
I dropped the wide fish in the live well and took a deep breath.
“This is cool for May. I remember when I was in my senior year of high school and it was already so hot you couldn’t breathe.”
“I don’t recall my senior year.” Willie shook his head as if remembering years past was too difficult to consider. “It was too long ago.”
I caught another and Willie sighed.
“How many is that for you?”
“Five.”
“Switch with me.”
We traded places.
“Anyway, the Old Man took me on a fishing trip right there at the end of school and it was like this. He was catching fish and I wasn’t getting a thing.”
I lowered my jig in the water beside a submerged tree and the rod tip immediately bent. We were fishing over trees that drowned fifty years earlier and I figured the slab sides were sitting in the forks of the trees like birds.
Unfortunately for Willie, he must’ve been fishing in the wrong tree tops.
“So I told the Old Man to trade places and we did, and he kept pulling them in as fast as he could lower his minnows and I wasn’t getting a thing.”
“That’s it!” Willie said. “I’m gonna try grinners.”
“Lures are working just fine.”
“For you.” He clipped off the one he was using and tied on a True-turn hook and baited it with a wiggling minnow. “Now we’re cooking.”
“Anyway, the Old Man said it wasn’t the bait or who as fishing, it was how they were doing it.”
Willie lowered the minnow into the water and jigged it up and down.
Nothing.
“I don’t think you’re holding your mouth right.”
“Must be it.” Willie raised the minnow and frowned at it, as if the unfortunate baitfish wasn’t doing its job. He twisted his mouth in a way that reminded me of “I Love Lucy” when she was disgusted with herself. “Why don’t you try a minnow, too?”
“You not happy I’m catching fish?”
“I just can’t figure this out.” He looked over the side as if he could see the fish down below who were intent on betraying him.
I tied on a hook and baited up. The moment I lowered the grinner into the water, my bobber went under and I hauled in another big slab that went into the live well.
“Let’s try somewhere else.”
“Are you nuts? The fish are right here.”
“Not under this end of the boat. Switch with me.”
We did, and I sat back to enjoy the morning while Willie fished as hard as he knew how. He finally sighed.
“Switch with me again.”
“If that’ll make you happy.” We moved and I went back to hauling them in.
“Looks like you’re catching all the fish this morning.”
“Sometimes I can’t help myself.” I pulled in another crappie. “Anyway, we fished all day the time I was talking about and I only caught one fish and it was an alligator gar.”
“I’d settle for a turtle right now.”
“Careful what you wish for.”
It was my morning to catch, and not just fish. While Willie grumbled and mumbled, I could do no wrong. I really began to enjoy myself, and his predicament. I switched sides of the boat, and drug in fish.
To prove the old men wrong, I stomped the bottom of the boat and made as much noise as possible. The fish still bit on my end, and not on his.
“Switch with me again.”
I laughed.
“Sure.”
And still I caught. Willie gave up and watched as I reached my limit and sat back.
“So, you want to keep fishing.”
“Somewhere else.”
“Take us there.”
He tried different places for the next hour while the weather changed and humidity rose with a vengeance.
“I’m done.” He finally gave up. “Let’s go.”
We returned to the boat dock and loaded up while I gloated. He dropped me off at the house and I watched him drive away. The War Department came out and admired my catch.
“Those are going to be great. How many did Willie get?”
“None. I was the lucky one today.”
She went inside and I wiped at a trickle that ran down my temple. The heat rose quickly, and I stood in the back yard with my fish that needed cleaning. Halfway through an orgy of sweat, heat, scales, blood and guts, I realized that catching isn’t always the best thing about a fishing trip.
