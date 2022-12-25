Frost covered the ground at first light, just a few days before Christmas. The Hunting Club membership in attendance gathered around the dining room table in my new cabin, sipping coffee and looking out the north window at the pool that was calm as glass.
For move-ins to our great state, we pause here to explain that in Northeast Texas, we call man-made impoundments to water cows and other creatures a pool, (not to be confused with swimming pools), in far East Texas they’re ponds, and out in West Texas, they’re tanks or stock tanks.
You’re welcome.
“Mallards coming in.” Jerry Wayne pointed north as a raft of mallard ducks whiffled, cupped their wings, and settled onto the surface with splashes that sparkled in the morning light.
A pair of buffleheads that had been bobbing on the surface paddled a few feet away, as if to give their cousins some room to maneuver. A fish rose not far away, dimpled the water, and settled as the rings expanded toward the shoreline.
Wrong Willie rested his chin on a fist.
“I’d go fishing if it wasn’t so cold.”
“The fish don’t care.” I got up to get the coffee pot on the opposite side of the kitchen. Returning to the table, I refilled our cups. “The air’s cold, but the water is still warm. Get after it.”
“Well, maybe, but ever since I started taking these blood thinners, I stay cold all the time.”
“I know the feeling,” Jerry Wayne said.
I silently agreed with them, returned the pot to the burner and rejoined them. Willie took a sip.
“Back in the day, this is one of those mornings when we were all loading up to go quail hunting.”
The boys chuckled. Back when there were quail, we were up with the sun with the dogs, spreading out across frosty pastures. We all miss bobwhite quail.
I was about to make some pithy comment when movement across the pool caught my attention.
“Look at that little buck.”
Jerry Wayne turned to look back over his shoulder.
“Where?”
“Standing at the edge of the trees, just to the right of that blowdown. He’s looking at us. He’s a six point, but look at that spread.
Jerry Wayne stood and walked to the window to better see what I was talking about.
Willie held up a hand.
“Easy. He’ll see you and run.”
“It don’t matter. We’re not hunting.”
“Well, I’d like to watch him for a minute before you scare him off. You’ve had a habit of that for years.” Willie gave me a long-suffering look. “Remember that year down on the Ivan lease when we were hunting together in that big stand he built on opening day?”
Willie shook his head in recollection.
“He kept wiggling around and talking loud as he does now, and by the way, there’s no reason to use your outside voice because I’m right here beside you!”
In response Jerry Wayne just blinked, and I wondered if he heard anything Willie said. My answer came half a second later when he broke into a smile.
“Remember that time down on the Ivan lease when you and I were in my stand and that big old buck heard us and ran off before you could get a shot?”
Over the years, the Club membership has lost a significant amount of hearing, and so conversation levels have elevated and doubled in length as topics came up over and over again within minutes. The night before, Jerry Wayne and Constable Rick were hunting hogs together and Willie and I could swear we heard them talking from half a mile away.
I wished Constable Rick was with us that morning, but he exhibited good sense just before midnight the day before and went home instead of suffering with us the next morning.
The buck raised his head and stared at the window.
“See.” Wrong Willie flicked a hand. “He either sees or hears you.”
“He can’t hear us through a window and from so far away.” Jerry Wayne spoke as if we were a hundred yards away.
I swear that little buck’s eyes narrowed in suspicion as he stared across the water at us.
“You might want to back away from that window.”
“The glare on the glass hides us,” Jerry Wayne said with confidence.
Two Canada geese appeared from the north. They circled once, set their wings, and splashed down. The buck didn’t take his eyes off the cabin, and I figure that’s because he was so intent on watching Jerry Wayne walk back and forth.
Willie shook his head.
“This is why I won’t hunt from a stand with you anymore.”
“Huh?”
I interpreted for him, at a much louder level.
“He says you talk too loud!”
“I didn’t bring my hearing aids.” Jerry Wayne reached into his pocket. “But I brought my reading glasses.”
“That helps.” Willie chuckled.
“Well, I can see better at a distance.”
“So can that buck. Will you sit down?” Willie sighed, then perked up. “There’s another one with him and I’d like to see how big his rack is.”
The boys quit talking and stared at the woods. Jerry Wayne finally shook his head.
“I don’t see him.”
Willie pointed, as if that would help.
“Right there to the right of the first one.”
I squinted.
“Where?”
“There.”
Jerry Wayne frowned.
“There, where?”
The second buck finally shook his head. Jerry Wayne pointed.
“There’s another one.”
I looked at two of my oldest friends. They’ve grown up together, buddies since middle school and have stories that I can’t print here, but they were all good, clean fun and the tales they relate beside a campfire keeps us laughing…
…even though I’ve heard them all before.
Over the years we’ve endured a lot together, suffering those ailments that come with age. I remembered at least a hundred quail hunts with those guys on chilly winter days, and deer hunts that sometimes only consisted of sitting around a campfire and talking just like we were at that moment.
There were fishing trips to Arkansas and Colorado, as well as rivers, streams and lakes in Texas. We ranged together as far as Alaska, down to Key West in Florida, and many road trips that were always full of mischief and fun.
It was a great morning, and I couldn’t have asked for a better present from those two.
Merry Christmas, y’all!
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
