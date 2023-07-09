The Hunting Club membership sat in what shade we could find, only feet from a swimming pool that sparkled in the hot sunshine. While the girls were off browsing through shops smelling of soap, incense and perfumes, we stretched out on lounge chairs to recollect old trips and adventures.

Three-digit temperatures, high humidity and dewpoints above seventy made our decision for us. When Wrong Willie’s spousal unit suggested we tag along, we cackled as one, recalling the lack of seating in those stores for waiting husbands, the limited benches out front that were either in the sun or taken up by other bored husbands or the thought of looking through buildings full of items designed to catch female shoppers’ attention with no regard for the poor guys shuffling along behind like zombies in "The Walking Dead."

Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”

