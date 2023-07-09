The Hunting Club membership sat in what shade we could find, only feet from a swimming pool that sparkled in the hot sunshine. While the girls were off browsing through shops smelling of soap, incense and perfumes, we stretched out on lounge chairs to recollect old trips and adventures.
Three-digit temperatures, high humidity and dewpoints above seventy made our decision for us. When Wrong Willie’s spousal unit suggested we tag along, we cackled as one, recalling the lack of seating in those stores for waiting husbands, the limited benches out front that were either in the sun or taken up by other bored husbands or the thought of looking through buildings full of items designed to catch female shoppers’ attention with no regard for the poor guys shuffling along behind like zombies in "The Walking Dead."
The only problem was our thirst. A sign on the locked pool gate warned that executions would follow if anyone brought outside drinks to the pool. Delbert P. Axelrod ran across the hot concrete, pointing at a doorless chiffonier.
“Hey, look! We didn’t have to bring towels from the bathroom!”
“This is an upscale place.” Wrong Willie snagged a lounge chair and drug it into the shade of a nine-foot umbrella. The rest of us scurried for places under a vine-covered arbor to get out of the searing sun.
Pretty people looked at us over the tops of their sunglasses. A couple of muscled guys rubbed oil on themselves, likely pretending they were alone on a beach somewhere. We padded in, sucking protruding bellies, shaded by a variety of hats, and carrying books and cell phones.
Jerry Wayne dropped onto a lounge chair and mimicked one of the young guys, rubbing suntan lotion on his ample abdomen.
“Looks like I swallowed a watermelon compared to these flat-bellies.”
“There was a time,” Woodrow said and adjusted his cap down on his forehead.
We lasted five minutes in the heat before Delbert announced he was thirsty.
I wiped sweat out of my eyes.“I’ll go with you. What’ll you have, boys.”
The orders were simple, and I could have predicted what they wanted, because we’ve been together for nearly fifty years.
Sliding into my flip-flops, I followed him out of the pool area and we suddenly realized it was a loooong way to our destination. The heat from all that concrete seeped up through my thongs…
…which is what we called those shoes when we were kids. Today it has a different connotation that makes my daughters cringe when I use the word…
…and I remembered hot days from my childhood in which we ran barefoot over sidewalks as hot as frying pans with seams of tar bubbling in the summer sun, and those traumatic summer days when we knocked off toenails and left a trail of blood all the way home.
By the time we’d gone ten feet, Delbert was in trouble. He squeezed against the inches-wide shade against a wall.
“My feet are scorched! This feels like hot lava under my feet!”
“You should have brought shoes.”
“All I have are cowboy boots, and they look funny with a bathing suit.”
“I think they call them swimsuits now.”
We studied his predicament. There was forty yards of searing sidewalk leading to a gate opening onto a long cement path that arced over a dry wash, then across another twenty yards of frying pan-hot paving stones. After that, it was a sprint to a ballroom-sized courtyard shimmering in the sun before a short piece of shaded path led to what looked like an alley designed for murder, past AC units, a section of concrete upon which rested several large dumpsters, then a searing trail past two more seating areas in the sun and finally, the back door leading to the bar.
It became a series of sprints to tiny pieces of shade for Delbert’s cooked bare feet. He ran with elbows extended like an orangutang, Fred Flintstone feet slapping the concrete, and toes splayed to gain traction.
“Hot lava!” He raced to a cool spot provided by a large rock, passing two boy scouts frying eggs on the path.
I strolled, whistling, feet protected by the appropriate footwear.
He jumped to the tiny shade of a wispy mesquite.
He danced to patch of grass, arms akimbo.
He bounced on his heels, arms flung wide for balance and raced to another patch of St. Augustine.
I crossed gravel scattered across the concrete as if it was smooth tile.
He “ouched” and “yiked” and yelped and squealed like a little girl, flailing with more appendages than he owned flopping haphazardly about.
We reached the air conditioned bar and he dashed inside.
“I’ve been serving drinks for years, but I’ve never heard anyone come into a bar with such satisfaction as that.”
“No, the concrete was hot coming in from the pool.” I ordered for the guys and he made the drinks, then provided a large box to carry them back.
“I got it!” Delbert grabbed the box and headed out the door. “Hot! Hot! Hot! Yikes! Eeeek!”
As his voice disappeared into the distance, I put the drinks on Delbert’s room and sat at a table in the cool darkness, wondering why we hadn’t thought of that dark, cool room in the first place.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.